UPDATE: Danville man arrested in Wednesday shooting

Photo by: Provided Police mug of Christopher L. Dawson

DANVILLE — A 31-year-old Danville man is facing several weapons charges stemming from a shooting that injured a local woman in the face earlier this week.

Christopher L. Dawson was formally charged on Friday with one count of aggravated battery-firearm, a Class X felony, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

He was also charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon-forcible felony and aggravated domestic battery, both Class 2 felonies, and one count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Dawson, through his court-appointed public defender, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said Dawson had been wanted on a warrant in connection with a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Danville Danville police were called to the 100 block of Minnesota Street for a call of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 a.m. When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman told them she had been shot by a male acquaintance in the 900 block of Fowler. The victim said she followed the man to a house in the 100 block of Minnesota and called 911.

Police executed a search warrant on the house but found it was unoccupied. The woman was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and treated for injuries to the face, but she was expected to survive.

Wbb said agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, along with Danville police, located Dawson in Champaign around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He was arrested without incident on a warrant in connection with Wednesday’s shooting in the 900 block of Fowler Street in Danville.

Dawson is being held in the Vermilion County Jail on $500,000 bond, meaning he would have to post $50,000 to be released.