Urbana city staff propose revisions for Landmark Hotel plan

Image Gallery: Landmark Hotel tour » more Photo by: Rick Danzl The Camelot Dining Room at Urbana Landmark Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday March 14, 2017.

URBANA — City staff disclosed possible revisions Thursday to a proposed redevelopment agreement for the Landmark Hotel, including that the developer lowers the city's contribution to $7 million in post-construction bonds paid over 15 years.

The first page of this document lists the revisions. The original deal, proposed by developer Crimson Rock Capital, had the city contributing $9.5 million in post-construction bonds over 20 years to help convert Landmark into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel.

According to the document, the revisions were spurred by specific resident concerns over the project.

One of the concerns is that Hilton isn't fully on board, so the city said it would not provide the money unless guaranteed the hotel will become part of the Hilton Tapestry brand.

Another concern was that the developer would not commit to a full-service restaurant within the new hotel. The city said they could require "a full-service destination restaurant ... plus three meals a day and room service to guests," according to the document.

The city noted that a concern is Landmark's current owner asking for too much by selling the property for $5.1 million. However, since it's a private deal, "any changes will be by negotiation between the developer and the owner," according to the document.

The proposed project manager for the 94-year-old hotel is New Castle Hotels and Resorts, and the proposed architect is John T. Campo & Associates. Crimson Rock representatives Dionis Rodriguez and Bill Walsh said the whole project will cost $19 million, or $146,154 per key, and retain the current hotel's 128 bedrooms.

The city council will decide whether to continue with the negotiations and all of its revisions at its meeting Monday.