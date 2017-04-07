Urbana middle-schoolers' quilt a work of heart

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Sixth- and eighth-grade students pose with the quilt they made with other students at Urbana Middle School in Urbana. It will be displayed at the upcoming Cunningham Children's Home quilt show.

URBANA — In the age of iPhones and hoverboards, owning a quality, homemade quilt isn't usually at the top of a 2017 teenager's wish list.

But a group of Urbana Middle School sixth- and eighth-graders would like to change that.

As part of a community-service project in their advisory classes this spring, three middle school educators — Terri Medwed, Judith Pece and Holly Spencer — teamed up for the second year in a row to have their students create a quilt, which will be sold at the Cunningham Children's Home's 13th annual Festival of Quilts today and Saturday and donated to a child who lives there.

About 30 students were involved in the project, each tasked with designing a square of the quilt.

The theme this year: the sun. The rules: Be as imaginative as you want, a requirement eighth-grader Kenan Mandawe could definitely get behind.

"I really like to draw," he said, "so to be able to do that and be creative, while giving something back to the community at the same time, that was really great."

The kids designed, drew and colored their pieces during advisory period, a 15-minute break in the school day where groups of students meet with an assigned teacher and talk about anything from current events to sharing studying advice.

"I enjoyed socializing and getting to be creative and give back," eighth-grader Miranda Ecker said of the community service project, which was funded through a $1,000 grant from the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation — a help compared with last year when the quilt was funded on a "shoestring budget," said Medwed.

While the kids worked, the three advisory teachers took the opportunity to talk to their students about the history of quilt making and the importance of giving back to the community, especially a "real gem" organization like the Cunningham Children's Home, Medwed said.

"When talking to adolescents, they can get really wrapped up in not having the newest phone or the newest gym shoes, but when you start to put it in context for them and talk about how there are kids out there that don't have responsible adults to take care of and support them, they start to realize some of these things don't matter," she said. "You're never too young to get involved in giving back."

Medwed said it "works out nicely" that her current artistic passion involves making textile quilts and the children's home's largest annual fundraiser just happens to be all about these handmade blankets. The festival this weekend celebrates the children's home's long-standing tradition of receiving quilt donations from the United Methodist Women and other quilters across the state for more than 100 years, according to Sharla Jolly, the director of advancement for Cunningham. The quilts may seem like just a blanket to some people, but for children who have very little, it can mean a lot more, she said.

"It's really neat to see kids from the community who have such a desire to help, so many kids don't appreciate what they have. Our kids sometimes come to us with all their belongings in a garbage bag. A lot of people don't realize that," she said. "The Festival of Quilts has been a tradition for us. Quilts were given to kids when they came here because they didn't have anything, and it gave them a sense of safety and ownership because they could wrap up in a quilt. To see these other youth helping us carry out that tradition is wonderful."

The students who helped make the quilt plan to come out to the festival this weekend, and some, like eighth-grader Ashley Jones, are even saving up coins to use to buy treats from the bakery or bid on other quilts at the event.

"I'm happy to help out. It really made me feel lucky to have what I do have and I shouldn't take things for granted," she said.

The same goes for eighth-grader Victoria Ross, who said she hopes to do another project like this in the future because it made her realize "other people don't have as much as we do."

Eighth-grader Joseph Tull hopes the student who receives the quilt gets some good use out of it.

"It makes me feed good to give this to a kid that is lonely and to help them know that somebody is there that loves them and wants to give them an awesome quilt. It's like a gift," he said. "I wish we could do this more in school because it gives us really good experience to do something for the community."

The quilt festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday. There's a $5 suggested donation at the door and plenty of items to purchase or bid on throughout the day, Jolly said. The funds raised go toward supporting Cunningham's programs and services. The children's home receives funding from the state each year, but that doesn't cover the true cost of operating the home. There's a "gap" of about $36 a day per child, Jolly said.

"This goes a long way to help us fill that gap."

Last year, about 1,400 people attended the fundraiser, which raised more than $66,000 for Cunningham.