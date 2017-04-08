2017 local golf events calendar
Our schedule of area golf events runs periodically throughout the spring and summer. To submit an item, email details to sports@news-gazette.com.
DATE EVENT COURSE PHONE
April 15 18th Anniversary Party Wolf Creek (217) 446-1025
April 22-23 2-Person Season Opener Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
April -30 Central Illinois Amateur Tournament Urbana CC (217) 344-8673
May 6-7 2-Person "Shambel" Willow Pond/Brookhill (217) 893-9000
May 6 New Horizon Church Shotgun Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
May 7 Season Kick Off Scramble Stone Creek (217) 367-3000
May 12 Kids Foundation & Shop With A Cop 4-Person Scramble Willow Pond (217) 893-9000
May 13 Illinois-American Water Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
May 20 Special Olympics Fundraiser Scramble Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
May 20-21 Two Man Better Ball U of I GC (217) 359-5613
May 28 Memorial Day 4-Person Scramble Willow Pond (217) 893-9000
June 3-4 Naughtin Open Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
June 3 Pia's Scramble U of I GC (217) 359-5613
June 3 Main St. Golf Outing Wolf Creek (217) 446-1025
June 10-11 Shields Scramble Brookhill (217) 893-1200
June 10 Stone Creek Best Ball Stone Creek (217 )367-3000
June 10 K of C Outing Wolf Creek (217) 446-1025
June 13 Carle EMS Shotgun Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
June 15 Parent-Child Tournament Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
June 16 Men's Stag Day Turtle Run (217) 442-8876
June 17-18 U of I Men's Open U of I GC (217) 359-5613
June 23 Bulldog Open Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
June 24-25 The Monsanto Open at Woodlawn Woodlawn CC (309) 928-3215
June 26 Junior Invitational Woodlawn CC (309) 928-3215
June 29 Women's Players Cup U of I GC (217) 359-5613
July 8 3rd Annual Attie's Open Stone Creek (217) 367-3000
July 8 Under The Stars Couple Tournament Willow Pond (217) 893-9000
July 8-9 Player's Cup U of I GC (217) 359-5613
July 15-16 Pepsi Better Ball Brookhill (217) 893-1200
July 16 2-Person Modified Chapman Turtle Run (217) 442-8876
July 27 Junior Open Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
July 29 Twin City Men's Tournament First Round Lincolnshire Fields CC (217) 352-0893
July 30 Twin City Men's Tournament Final Round Urbana CC (217) 344-8673
Aug. 1 Turtle Run Junior Open Turtle Run (217) 442-8876
Aug. 5-6 8th Annual Open Championship Stone Creek (217) 367-3000
Aug. 5-6 American Legion State Tournament Turtle Run (217) 442-8876
Aug. 11 Couples Night Willow Pond (217) 893-9000
Aug. 12-13 Brookhill Open Brookhill (217) 893-1200
Aug. 19 Jason Smiley Memorial Scramble Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
Aug. 19-20 Club Championship U of I GC (217) 359-5613
Aug. 26-27 2-Man Flighted Tournament Willow Pond (217) 893-9000
Aug. 26 Night Tournament Harrison Park (217) 431-2266
Aug. 26 UAAA Event U of I GC (217) 359-5613
Aug. 27 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scramble Harrison Park (217) 431-2266
Aug. 27 Mahomet Christian Church Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
Sept. 14 Mahomet Chamber of Commerce Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
Sept. 16 Indian Summer Scramble Brookhill (217) 893-1200
Sept. 17 Big Scramble for Merchandise Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
Sept. 23 Fall Challenge Stone Creek (217) 367-3000
Sept. 24 Big Scramble for Merchandise II Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
Oct. 1 Two Person Fall Scramble U of I GC (217) 359-5613
Oct. 1 Fall Finale Scramble Willow Pond (217) 893-9000
Oct. 2 Toys For Tots Four Man Scramble U of I GC (217) 359-5613
Oct. 7 Trick or Treat Open Brookhill (217) 893-1200
Oct. 21-22 Better Ball Tournament Lake of the Woods (217) 586-2183
