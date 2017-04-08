Area history, April 8, 2017
Today is Saturday, April 8, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, two-thirds of the world's population was at war, The Daily News showed in a front-page map. The estimated population of the world was 1.69 billion. The Entente Allies, with the entry of the United States, had a population of 948 million. The Central Empires — Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, the German Empire and Turkey — had a population of 160 million.
In 1967, to those who expected a legislative hearing in Champaign to be an indictment of the Big Ten Conference or a revelation of discrepancies at other schools, the meeting about the UI's "slush fund" was a disappointment. Legislators avoided stepping on any toes.
In 2002, Bishop Daniel Jenky, then of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Ind., was to be installed as the new leader of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria. Jenky, an affable priest with a full beard and mustache, described himself as "a pot-bellied 55-year-old bishop."
