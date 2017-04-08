Danville's superintendent has no plans to leave job

Photo by: Provided Alicia Geddis

DANVILLE — Danville school district Superintendent Alicia Geddis hopes the approval of her new three-year contract next week puts to rest the rumors that she's leaving.

"There have been so many rumors I was just passing through," Geddis said, adding that they have surfaced about once a month since she started her current job in July 2015.

The school board approved Geddis' current base salary of $190,000 in November as part of a wage administration chart for all district administrators and directors.

On Wednesday, members will vote on whether to extend her contract through June 30, 2020.

"She's done a good job," board President Bill Dobbles said, adding that his colleagues gave Geddis high marks at her board evaluation in March.

"We're really pleased with the leadership in the district, including the two assistant superintendents" Dobbles said of John Hart and Beth Yacobi, the team Geddis put together after former Associate Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat left to take the helm of the Peoria school district a few weeks before the start of the 2015-16 school year.

Geddis was also commended for the way she led the district through the flooding of Cannon Elementary, reorganizing the K-8 structure and creating more opportunities for students who are falling in between the cracks as well as gifted students.

"She's very committed to the district," Dobbles said. "She really likes it here, and she's been a really good spokesperson for the district and the community."

Geddis said the rumors that she was leaving to take a higher-paying job elsewhere persisted to the point that she had to address them during her evaluation. She said one time, they were fueled after she pulled into the driveway of a friend who, along with her husband, is a Realtor.

Geddis pointed out that she doesn't have a history of job hopping. Prior to taking her current position, she worked mostly in administrative roles in Dolton School District 149 for 18 years, and she took a pay cut to come to Danville.

Geddis said she's also eager to work with high school students to launch #YesDanville. It's a marketing effort aimed at shining a spotlight on the local schools, businesses, locations and amenities — things that longtime residents sometimes overlook.

"Here in Danville, we celebrate families," said Geddis, who plans to use #YesDanville to attract new teachers. "You can balance family life, work life ... and have access to the world in two hours. It doesn't get better than that."