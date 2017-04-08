A Life Remembered: Longtime postmaster leaves St. Joe legacy

ST. JOSEPH — Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges remembers all of the times Robert Weaver treated the St. Joseph senior citizens group to fresh, hot-from-the-oven homemade blackberry cobbler.

Julie Hendrickson won't soon forget the senior line dancing classes she took at village hall, where the teacher — one of the oldest guys in the room — moved like someone half his age.

"The man could cut a rug," Hendrickson said.

But most of all, what folks in St. Joseph remember about their longtime postmaster and popular personality is Mr. Weaver's practically photographic memory and uncanny ability to rattle off a story — whether it was about his service in World War II or his high school glory days.

"An old African proverb says that, 'Every time an elderly person dies, it is like a library has burned down,'" said former St. Joseph-Ogden schools Superintendent Jim Acklin. "St. Joseph has definitely lost a big library with the passing of Bob Weaver."

Mr. Weaver was 97 when he passed away Tuesday. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at Freese Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

He left a lasting legacy in the village he called home, serving as St. Joseph's postmaster for 30 years and working as a firefighter.

Resident Greg Knott considers himself fortunate to have gotten to sit down with Weaver for a recent chat. It lasted four hours.

"I always enjoyed speaking with Bob," Knott said. "His knowledge of St. Joseph history and people was immense."

* * * *

Born Jan. 3, 1920, Mr. Weaver went on to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps, including a four-year stint during World War II.

"His passing represents another of the greatest generation gone, but not forgotten," Knott said.

In interviews, Mr. Weaver said his interest in airplanes motivated him to enlist in the Air Force. He went to Chanute Field in Rantoul and qualified for airplane mechanic's school.

He was sworn in a month after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, received his training in California at what is now Edwards Air Force Base and went on to work all over the Mediterranean repairing airplane engines.

His service ended on May 19, 1945, when he became the first soldier in Champaign County to be discharged under the point system that gave the men one point for every month of service and another for every month of service overseas. Combat awards were given five points, and anyone with a dependent child under 18 was given 12.

After the war, he went to college at the University of Illinois, majoring in mechanical engineering. He didn't finish, instead opting to work as an instructor at Chanute Field while living in St. Joseph.

* * * *

Mr. Weaver served as a firefighter in St. Joseph for 21 years after his military service.

He remembered when the department had a Model T it used as a fire truck to fight in-town fires.

"I could ride my bicycle across town and get to a fire before they could get their truck out," Mr. Weaver said in 2014.

The town was just 500 people at that time, a place where neighbors helped neighbors, as he put it.

In January 1954, he was one of many firefighters who fought a blaze at St. Joseph Grade School.

Mr. Weaver and his wife Bernice were living on Warren Street at the time.

"When the siren went off, we looked out a couple different directions from our windows upstairs, and we could see the glow," he said. "I followed the glow in the sky and drove right to the fire."

The school was closed for almost two years after the fire, with students going to class at the American Legion Hall.

Part of working with the department at that time was the uncertainty of the calls that would come in, he recalled.

"You never knew when you answered how severe things would be until you got there," he said. "You just had to react. I was proud to be part of my hometown."

* * * *

Mr. Weaver was appointed acting postmaster of St. Joseph in May 1950. Within two years, he was given the job permanently.

St. Joseph resident Jill Robbins remembers Mr. Weaver's time as postmaster well. Robbins and her mother moved to St. Joseph from Indiana during Robbins' freshman year in high school after her father passed away. Moving to such a small town was an adjustment for Robbins and her mother, as was having to go to the post office to pick up their mail every day.

"If Mr. Weaver ever saw us come into the post office, he always greeted us and asked if we were getting settled in town," Robbins said. "He continued to always say hello to me, whether I was at the post office or walking to the high school or at a town event.

"Even just a couple years back, I saw him, and he was the same dear gentleman I met many years before. I will always remember him being so kind and soft-spoken."

He was also a member of the St. Joseph United Methodist Church, the St. Joseph Senior Citizens Club and the American Legion Post 634, where he served as past commander.

Mr. Weaver was named the St. Joseph Citizen of the Year by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce in 1980 and served as the grand marshal of the St. Joseph Community Festival Parade in 2011. He also attended St. Joseph and SJ-O football games for more than 80 years.

"St. Joseph was my town," he once said. "I've had an interesting life. I've had an enjoyable life."

Nora Maberry-Daniels is editor of The Leader, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit leaderlandnews.com.