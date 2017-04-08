Man acquitted of Urbana break-in by reason of insanity

URBANA — A homeless man who used a bicycle to break the glass door of an Urbana business last year has been acquitted of his actions by reason of insanity.

Judge Roger Webber on Friday ruled that Brett J. Sellers, 25, was not guilty of burglary because he was insane on May 27, 2016, when he broke into Sportlands Motorsports, 1602 N. Lincoln Ave.

Urbana police said about 7:30 p.m. that Friday witnesses saw Sellers use a bicycle to break the glass front door of the business then go in, take a motorcycle and push it down the street.

Within days of Sellers being charged last May, a psychiatrist was appointed to examine Sellers and found him unfit to stand trial.

Webber considered the report of Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Larry Jeckel in arriving at his ruling that Sellers was insane at the time he broke into the business.

Sellers will be evaluated by the Department of Human Services to see what kind of treatment he may need. Webber scheduled a May 15 review of his case.