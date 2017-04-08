Top of the Morning, April 8, 2017

Photo by: Provided Gina Wojnar, left, went from being a participant in the Champaign Park District's Dance Arts school's 2004 production ... Image

If the kids performing at this weekend's "Journey to the Land of Oz" are antsy about taking the Virginia Theatre stage, their director has a story to calm the most frayed of nerves.

Gina Wojnar once was in their shoes as a participant in Champaign Park District's annual Dance Arts School production (7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday).

"And once, my costume came apart on stage," the 25-year-old Champaign Central and UI grad said. "When I tell them that, it makes them laugh."

Hometown proud, Wojnar now is in charge of what she grew up doing. She was 7 — and "pretty gosh-darn horrible" — when she started ballet, "but I had a very natural athleticism that helped," she added. "I always looked forward to when we got to jump across the floor."

Wojnar rose through the C-U ballet ranks and sharpened her skills enough to enter the dance program at the UI. "Yearning to get back in to the dancing community" after a few years abroad, Wojnar jumped at the Dance Arts School director opening in the fall.

"I'm very happy it's coming full circle," she said.

So are a bunch of kids under her watch who need only look to the studio wall — where posters of past performers like Wojnar are mounted — for motivation.

"I pointed out to the students that I performed in old posters that are still hanging up," she said. "I hope that I can be an inspiration for students as they see me working directly with them."