At the UI, it's time to pay tribute to Mom

URBANA — They send care packages and home-cooked macaroni and cheese.

They teach life lessons like compassion and honesty.

They home-school while working demanding jobs, or quit promising careers to stay home with the kids.

They drop everything to help with college applications or lift spirits when school gets tough.

Mostly, they are their kids' biggest cheerleaders.

In preparation for Moms Weekend at the University of Illinois — where a "Mom of the Year" will be named today — we asked 10 UI students from near and far, who were at the Hendrick House, what would make their mothers eligible for the honor.

It's the little things for Lina Florez of Champaign, a freshman astronomy major and University High School graduate headed to Princeton this summer for a research internship.

Her mom, Olga Dela Torre, is a single mother who works two jobs but still finds time to help her daughter — and just about everybody else she knows.

"She leaves for work at 6 in the morning, but she always makes me breakfast, even though she has to wake up a bit earlier," she said.

"Honestly, my mom is the most caring individual I know. She is so giving," Florez said.

Florez goes home every weekend to stay with her mom and tries to take her to lunch once in awhile, "just to show her how grateful I am."

"We've been through hard times," she said. "I am just so blessed by her. I'm just so grateful to have her in my life."

Nicole Lopez, a senior animal science major from Puerto Rico who is heading to veterinary school next year, said her mom is her biggest supporter.

"I know a lot of people say that, but my mom takes it to an entirely new level," she said.

A manager for a tech firm, her mom is the supreme organizer and puts those skills into action whenever her daughter needs. Sort of a personal assistant/mom/professional adviser all rolled into one.

When she was 14, her mom helped her apply for a summer research program at the UI, then talked her into going when her best friend didn't get accepted. Lopez ended up doing the program for three years straight.

"She supported me through all of it, even though I was here the whole summer and she couldn't see me, and I was so young," Lopez said.

When it was time to apply for college, she helped Lopez fill out all of her applications and hired a tutor to help.

When Lopez was agonizing over whether to go on to veterinary school, "she literally dropped everything she was doing to help me devise the whole plan."

But she never pushes.

"She just puts everything aside and says, 'OK, if you want to do this, I'll find 150 ways to help you do that,'" Lopez said.

"She's extremely productive and organized and she applied that onto being a mom. Everybody that I talk to about my mom, they always say that she's really cool and they want to hire her as their mom."

IN PRAISE OF THEIR MOTHERS

Kristina Miller, a freshman in mechanical engineering from Palatine, considers her mom her greatest role model.

Jessica Miller left her hard-won job as a computer software engineer to stay home and raise her two children, and now spends most of her time helping others as a community and church volunteer.

"She grew up in kind of a poor neighborhood and she actually came to U of I, which is why I was interested in coming here. She worked really, really hard to get to where she is now. We live in a lot better area than she did growing up," Miller said.

"She just takes so much time out of her day to help other people, and it's really fantastic to watch."

✿ ❀ ✿

For Patrick Wasz, a senior in electrical engineering from Bartlett, his mom was both parent and teacher.

She worked as a pharmacist while he was growing up and home-schooled her four children. She was the first in the family to earn a college degree.

"She was very much responsible for a lot of the education that I received," he said.

"My sister became a doctor, and I got into engineering school and I'm about to graduate. My mom is a very big part of that," said Wasz, who is headed to the Air Force Institute of Technology for a master's degree in engineering. "She was someone who every one of my siblings could rely on."

✿ ❀ ✿

Thank goodness for Skype.

Thousands of miles from her home in DuBai, freshman Anusha Kandula relishes the chats she has with her mom, Srideva, halfway around the world in Dubai.

"My mom's been there for me through everything that I've done. She's like my best friend," says Kandula, a computer engineering major.

"I miss her a lot. I was so used to coming back home and telling her everything. She never judges me for anything but she still takes care of me."

✿ ❀ ✿

Freshman Rati Rastogi of Mumbai, India, was accepted into the highly competitive computer-science program at the UI, no easy feat.

But she was turned down by a few prestigious schools when she was applying for college last year. Her mom, Anamika, never wavered.

"When I was upset, she was there for me," Rastogi says. "She's someone who's always been there for me."

✿ ❀ ✿

Physics in the College of Engineering is a difficult major, and "I'm normally stressed a lot," says UI junior Rachael Amaro of Highland.

Her mom, Susan, calls every week to make sure she's OK.

"She knows the perfect way to calm me down. She reminds me that I'm there for a reason and that it's a struggle for everybody," the younger Amaro says. "She reminds me about the imposter syndrome: everyone feels like everyone is doing better than me. She reminds me I got into this school for a reason, I got into this major for a reason. I must be smart enough to get in so I'm smart enough to get through it."

✿ ❀ ✿

It's more than 800 miles from Champaign to New Jersey, and with a demanding job in the financial industry, Evelyn Bernard-Case can't make the trip to campus very often to visit her son, junior James Case.

But she talks with him every week.

"It's especially hard because she's so far away, but she knows when I'm feeling down. She can just tell by the way I'm talking when she calls," says Case, a physics major.

"She'll sometimes just send some care package, some food and snacks. She's always there for me."

✿ ❀ ✿

Tina Swanson takes comfort food to the whole new level for her daughter, UI senior Lyn of Villa Park, an astronomy major.

"Whenever I go home for visits she always cooks me all this homemade food. I take this big cooler with me and stuff my freezer," she says. "Even though I have a meal plan at school, it's homemade food, from home."

Among her favorites? The mac 'n' cheese, and a green-peppers-and-tomato-sauce concoction that's good on sandwiches, "something that's been in my family for awhile."

✿ ❀ ✿

Ahmed Farooqi's mom decided to stay home to take care of him and his sister while they were growing up in Hanover Park.

"We didn't have all the luxuries that somebody with two working parents would have had. But I think the lessons that I've learned from my mom, and the compassion that I've learned from her, have really paid off in the long run," Farooqi says.

Among Bushra Farooqi's lessons: think about the consequences and morals of what you do.

"If I would ever have some kind of thought about cheating or trying to get something in an immoral way, I'd always think about what my mom said about trying to think about what you're doing and what kind of person you want to be," he says. "That really sticks with me."