Weekend Planner: New arrangement

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Floral designer Pete Samek of Naperville works on an arrangement Friday at Krannert Art Museum in Champaign ahead of this weekend's final Petals & Paintings event.

A few years ago, floral designer Rick Orr met with Krannert Art Museum Director Kathleen Harleman and then-employee Diane Schumacher to talk about Petals & Paintings, the annual benefit he has curated there for years.

"They said, 'Do you think we can do 25 years?'" he related. "'Yes, I think I can gather everyone together and do 25.' That's a long haul, 25 years, and we want to go out with a bang."

The long haul ends this weekend with the final Petals & Paintings. Here's more, courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. Orr, who once had a shop in downtown Champaign but now works freelance from his home studio in Champaign, enlists 24 other florists — many of them award-winners — to create mind-boggling, creative floral designs to complement works of art in the museum at 500 E. Peabody Drive, C. This year, the designers hail from Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Oregon.

"They look forward to it," Orr said. "Some of my florist friends are getting older, too. They donate their time and money — particularly if they come from out of state, that's a lot. I'm very grateful that most of them have done it for a number of years."

2. Orr is not the only person who loves Petals & Paintings, which happens over the University of Illinois' Moms Weekend and brings 3,000 visitors to the campus museum.

"Certainly, it started out very small, and it soon picked up momentum in the community and with the floral designers," he said. "It's become a special event. I think over the years, it's turned into a classy event for the community. It's picked up several nice sponsorships over 25 years, and I think we've raised a lot of money."

The money supports educational programs as well as renovations and other projects at the museum.

3. Petals & Paintings Co-Chair Gloria Rainer said the KAM Council, which sponsors the event, made the difficult decision to move to different types of fundraising events, partly because of the time and effort required to organize Petals & Paintings. The decision also allows the KAM Council to host consistent outreach events through the year, rather than a single flagship event.

The Paintings & Petals gala took place Friday evening, but the floral-design exhibition continues this weekend and is free and open to the public, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.