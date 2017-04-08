Who lives here? April 8, 2017

Photo by: DreamWorks Who lives here? Image

Image

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER

Maureen Clements of Gifford correctly guessed the home of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) from the long-running HBO series "Sex and the City."