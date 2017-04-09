The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, April 9, 2017

Seven score and 15 years ago, our 16th president was hard at work polishing the first draft of a document that would become known throughout history as the Emancipation Proclamation.

With so much talk these days about the country needing a unifying president, we asked Abraham Lincoln fans to tell us about the thing they find most fascinating about the man in the stovepipe hat.

DORIS KEARNS GOOD WIN

Pulitzer-winning presidential historian wrote 'Team of Rivals,' the basis for Steven Spielberg's 2012 film, 'Lincoln'

"The single-most admirable trait that I discovered about Abraham Lincoln during my 'living with' him for more than a decade was his extraordinary ability to forgive.

"His old friend Leonard Swett said of Lincoln: 'If a man had maligned him, or been guilty of personal ill-treatment and abuse, and was the fittest man for the place, he would put him in his Cabinet just as soon as he would his friend.'

"The most dramatic illustration of this principle of forgiveness was when Lincoln appointed Edwin Stanton as Secretary of War despite the fact that had Stanton had publicly humiliated Lincoln years before."

GORDON L EIDNER

'Conversations with Lincoln' author tweets at @lincolnsaid

"Lawyer James O. Cunningham recalled a special event held at the Urbana fairgrounds on September 24, 1858. Lincoln had been invited to make a political speech to a crowd, and a dinner had been arranged for everyone. They had set up long tables outdoors, and Lincoln was placed at a seat of honor at the head table.

"He took the seat prepared for him, while the long tables were assailed by his followers, and began eating his dinner. Looking around, he saw an old woman standing not far away looking intently at him. He at once recognized her as a waiter and dishwasher at the hotel in Urbana, whom everybody knew as 'Granny.' He said to her, 'Why, Granny, have you no place? You must have some dinner. Here, take my place.'

"The old lady answered, 'No, Mr. Lincoln, I just wanted to see you. I don't want any dinner.' In spite of her protestations, Lincoln arose from his seat at the head of the table and compelled her to take his place and have her dinner, while he took his turkey leg and biscuit and, seating himself at the foot of a nearby tree, ate his dinner, apparently with the greatest satisfaction. Meanwhile, Granny Hutchinson filled the place at the head of the table and ate her dinner as he had insisted she should do.

"This episode was characteristic of Lincoln. It required no unbending of assumed dignity, for, while he was at all times manly, he put on no airs of dignity. It was that same instinct that made him the friend of the black slave, and the emancipator of the race."

KATHLEEN KE NNEDY

LucasFilm president produced eight Oscar-nominated movies, including 'Lincoln'

"In the course of our research, (screenwriter) Tony Kushner and I discussed a quote that was found in 'Team of Rivals,' where (Secretary of State) William Seward talks about Lincoln in a letter to his wife, Frances, in 1861.

"Seward was slowly but inevitably coming to appreciate Lincoln's remarkable abilities. 'It is due to the President to say that his magnanimity is almost superhuman,' he told her. 'His confidence and sympathy increase almost every day.'

"That was the quote that led Tony to the power/compassion dynamic in 'Lincoln.'"

HAROLD HOL ZER

Lincoln Laureate, Lincoln Medal of Honor winner, chair of The Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Foundation

"For all his modesty and barely concealed embarrassment about his personal appearance, Lincoln became increasingly complicit in the perpetuation of his own image — in photography, prints, paintings and even statuary.

"He came to understand that flattering and heroic images could boost his political prospects and later cement his reputation as a national hero.

"Although some of the resulting transfiguration occurred because Lincoln and the nation's media came of age together, and the marketplace loved making heroes, it was still a remarkable thing that he was so image-savvy so soon. It may not seem like a major point but I do think the resulting portraiture not only illustrated Lincoln's rise — and his deification — but ultimately influenced it, and greatly."

SALVADOR LITVA K

Directed, co-wrote 2013's 'Saving Lincoln,' the story of Lincoln's Danville law partner

"My wife Nina and I spent many years researching our film. What stood out to us was his emotional toughness.

"People speak of the intense division in our country now, and the contempt heaped upon its Republican president by half the nation. It doesn't compare to what the Lincolns faced as they arrived in Washington. Even two years later, after delivering the Gettysburg Address, one paper quipped, 'Silly, flat and dishwatery utterances of a man who must be pointed out to intelligent foreigners as the president.'

"Through it all, he fought back not with anger but with humility, accomplishment and humor. Humor was a hugely important factor in his becoming the first blue-collar president. He synthesized complex ideas in folksy stories and made his supporters feel like someone was in charge who both understood their concerns and would address them, even in situations where others would be overwhelmed."

JON MEACHAM

Pulitzer-winning Random House executive editor wrote best-selling biographies on Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson

"My favorite piece of Lincoln lore is the story about a delegation of ministers who came to see the President during the war and said they were pleased that God was on the side of the Union.

"Well, Lincoln is said to have replied, I don't know about that; I just hope we are on God's side."

MARK SUMMERS

Designed 42-cent U.S. Postal stamps honoring Lincoln in 2009

"The first thing that comes to mind is the fact that Lincoln was born on the same day as Charles Darwin (Feb. 12, 1809). How many people from the 18th century are still causing ripples in the 21st century? To have two come into the world on the exact same day seems mathematically improbable."

MICHAEL BURLIN GAME

Distinguished Chair in Lincoln Studies, UI-Springfield

"The most dramatic find I made in my research was a speech that Frederick Douglass delivered on June 1, 1865 at New York's Cooper Union. It was in his handwriting, filed among his papers at the Library of Congress but not included in either of the multi-volume editions of his writings. "In it, Douglass called Lincoln 'emphatically the black man's President: the first to show any respect for their rights as men. ... He was the first American President who ... rose above the prejudice of his times, and country.'

"Douglass went on to say apropos of Lincoln's invitation to him to discuss affairs of state: "in daring to invite a Negro to an audience at the White House, Mr. Lincoln did that which he knew would be offensive to the crowd and excite their ribaldry. It was saying to the country, I am President of the black people as well as the white, and I mean to respect their rights and feelings as men and as citizens.'

"This little-known speech contrasts sharply with a well-known 1876 speech in which Douglass called Lincoln 'preeminently the white man's president.'"

GENEVIEVE KAPL AN

Director of Education, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

"Abraham Lincoln is often known as a man of words, but he was also a man of science. One common did-you-know we share here is that Lincoln was the first president to hold a patent.

"Inspired by his own experience with boats getting snagged on debris, Lincoln came up with the idea of equipping riverboats with air chambers that could be inflated to lift boats over obstacles. Lincoln also founded the National Academy of Science, frequently used the telegraph, supported the first use of aerial command in battle, and signed the Pacific Railway Act, which paved the way for the Transcontinental Railroad."

JIM CONWAY

Directed 1977 film 'The Lincoln Conspiracy'

"The one thing I find most fascinating was the fact that a man, born in log cabin and self-educated, could become President of the United States. And that the ideals and determination of a man of such humble beginnings were the glue to repair a shattered nation."

STACY PRATT M CDERMOTT

UI grad (Ph.D. '07) wrote three Lincoln books

"Abraham Lincoln is a mythical giant in our collective, historical memory, so much so that he is often more icon than man. As such, the lines between the fact and the fiction of Lincoln are often quite blurry.

"When I was a young scholar getting to know Abraham Lincoln through my work editing his papers, an early encounter with one document illuminated for me the somewhat magical space between the humanity of Lincoln and the legend of Lincoln. The document is a letter Lincoln wrote on February 20, 1849, to his friend and fellow lawyer, Charles R. Welles.

"Apparently, Lincoln had promised Welles he would carry a letter, enclosed with some money, to a St. Louis bank, as he was passing through the city on his way back to Congress. In the letter, Lincoln explained in rather humorous detail why that letter and the money had failed to reach the intended recipient.

"A good way into the first tortuous paragraph, Lincoln offered his explanation for the whereabouts of Welles's missing parcel: 'To make it more secure than it would be in my hat, where I carry most all my packages, I put it in my trunk. I had a great many jobs to do in St. Louis, and by the very extra care I had taken of yours, overlooked it. On the Steam Boat near the mouth of the Ohio, I opened the trunk, and discovered the letter.' An embarrassed Lincoln had then made arrangements for someone else to deliver the parcel; but, alas, that approach had also failed to satisfy the promise.

"Lincoln's letter provides substantive historical evidence for the seemingly ridiculous story that he carried papers in his iconic stovepipe hat. As well, the letter offers heartwarming evidence that Lincoln was a human being, just like the rest of us; sometimes forgetful of an important task or promise and awkward in the face of his own humanity.

"But for me, the letter is also beautifully illustrative of the tangible way that historical documents can connect us to the past we thought we knew and bring to life the historical characters we so often mythologize."

CARLA SMITH

Registrar, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

"As a child, I heard of good old Honest Abe and how far he would walk to return change or do the right thing, not to mention how much he loved his children. As an adult, I've discovered that he was quite multi-faceted.

"While he had a sense of humor that wasn't always considered noble, he knew how to connect with people with his stories and his kindness. He looked for the betterment of the whole nation, not just one segment.

"One of the most amazing things to me is that he seemed quite sentimental in his feelings for his wife. Poor Mary. She received such chastening from everyone else — and still does today. We've all formed opinions based on what others have said about her; yet, in letters to Mary, good old Abe is quite tender toward her. One cannot ignore the beautiful and expensive diamond heart necklace he gave her or the way he indulged her methods of finding solace after the death of her son, Willie. It seems to me that Mr. Lincoln was a man of many letters, thoughts and actions — but mostly, he had a good heart."

ERIC FONER

His 'The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery' won the 2011 Pulitzer, Lincoln and Bancroft prizes

"I am fascinated by the events of late August 1864 where people pressured him to rescind the Emancipation Proclamation and he discussed it with Republican leaders and Frederick Douglass before refusing.

"You really see Lincoln the politician and moralist at work those two days."