Officers probe holdup at video gaming spot

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a video gaming business.

According to a Champaign police report, a man walked into Dotty's, 505 S. Mattis Ave., at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, displayed a weapon to a 23-year-old Savoy woman and took cash and 10 cigarettes before leaving the building.

No arrests had been reported as of Sunday evening, and no injuries were reported.

The description of the armed robber was incomplete.