Police seek info on clerk attack

Photo by: provided The suspect in the April 1 robbery of Circle K, 2315 W. Springfield Ave., C. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and Champaign police need help solving a gas station robbery in which a clerk was attacked.

At 5:43 a.m. April 1, a man entered the Circle K, 2315 W. Springfield Ave., C, and threatened the clerk with a knife while demanding money.

When the clerk refused to give the man money, he threw a hot cup of coffee on the clerk before running away.

The would-be robber is described as an older black man with black and gray hair, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with a white liner in the hood.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Robb Morris at 217-351-4545, reference C17-02731.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.