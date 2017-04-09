Top of the Morning, April 9, 2017

Photo by: Provided Sue Aldridge works with students at a rehearsal in the auditorium named after her late son. Image

Centennial's revered and retiring drama teacher, Sue Aldridge, has scheduled a fundraiser for "Clif Rocks" — the foundation named for her late son — on May 28 in Champaign. About 200 current and former students who have learned under Aldridge in her 26 years are expected back for the show, appropriately titled "Callbacks."

But late Saturday night, after the curtain closed on Aldridge's final all-school musical at the high school, there was an auditorium full of her fans who didn't want to wait so long to say thank you.

Instead of announcing a curtain call after "Pippin," the narrator directed the director — Aldridge — to take the stage for a surprise party that included all her favorite things: 100 cans of Diet Pepsi, gift cards to Steak 'n Shake and Custard Cup and a spa day. Students and parents eagerly and sneakily chipped in to make it happen.

"We want her to know that she is leaving a legacy that we will keep going after her retirement," Ryan Gossett said. "She is so special to so many of us,"

Gossett was one of 95 students involved in "Pippin," so 100 white roses were ordered so each kid could hand one to Aldridge. White rose was the fraternity flower of Aldridge's son, Clif, who died of cancer in 2010.

That "Pippin" was Aldridge's finale was fitting, too. She said so herself in her director's note: "Like Pippin ... I strived to be extraordinary, but found that in being ordinary with all of the love and support I have received I have not only found my happiness, but I have found my corner of the sky. I have been truly blessed."