UI makeover: Changes all part of the plan

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette University of Illinois welcome sign at the corner of Florida Avenue and Race Street in Urbana. Saturday, April 8, 2017.

URBANA — A new ice arena in Orchard Downs. A satellite art museum near the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. A new-and-improved south quad that's a destination for all students.

Those are just some of the ideas tossed around in talks about a new campus master plan for the University of Illinois, which was last updated in 2007.

Planners have worked on it for more than a year and will present a draft to the public this week. Two public forums are scheduled — from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Student Dining and Residential Programs building, 301 E. Gregory Drive, C.

"It's a real opportunity for people to see what's going on and share their opinions," said Matthew Tomaszewski, associate provost for capital planning and a member of the master planning core committee. "We want to make sure we're not missing anything."

The master plan guides the UI's long-term development and renovations of its buildings and spaces on campus.

The 18-month process to update it began in January 2016, with two public meetings in December to review the alternatives. The final plan is to be voted on by UI trustees in May.

Planners developed three alternatives, and the new draft incorporates elements from each based on feedback from campus and community constituents, Tomaszewski said.

The plan doesn't expand on the campus boundaries laid out in the 2007 master plan, but it anticipates redevelopment within those boundaries over the next decade, either by the university or in partnership with the cities or private developers, he said. The area includes properties not currently owned by the UI.

Some areas have changed substantially in the past 10 years, he said, noting the rise of apartment towers in Campustown that have generated new commercial areas.

"How does that change what we might have decided to put in an area adjacent to that? Those are the things we will be talking about," he said.

Another example: the area along Daniel Street between Wright and Sixth west of the Illini Union Bookstore, which includes bars and other retail. Storefronts will likely remain but that area "could evolve into something more," he said.

The campus wants to work closely with the cities on any development so they don't "surprise each other," he said. That priority, along with transparency, came through loud and clear at the first round of public hearings, Tomaszewski said.

"We heard that a number of times," he said.

Concerns about bus routes, traffic patterns and pedestrian safety were also paramount, especially in light of the MCORE project that will reshape Green Street in front of the Illini Union and other areas to improve the flow between pedestrians, cars, buses and bikes.

The massive new apartments along Green, Springfield and University have increased the number of people walking across those busy streets, so planners have to think about pedestrian safety and cross-town traffic from Urbana to Champaign, he said.

Each of the three alternatives crafted last year had distinct ideas for several "transformation zones" seen as potential areas for redevelopment, including interdisciplinary projects to bring scholars from different colleges together — microbiology and bioengineering, for example.

The first alternative would create a science corridor, with interdisciplinary expansion in the northeast part of campus, expanded science facilities east of the Quad, and new centers and institutes west of Wright Street and south of Green Street.

The second would feature an "arts and innovation gateway" around the Krannert Center in Urbana, with opportunities for public-private partnerships. It would retain the interdisciplinary expansion in the northeast but include academic expansion and mixed-used development west of Wright.

The third would create two new areas for interdisciplinary expansion, near University High School on the east and a large area west of Wright down to Gregory Drive in Champaign.

One underlying feature for any new plan is an improved south quad on the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences campus, Tomaszewski said.

"We have this beautiful main quad, which is our trademark that everybody thinks of," and a new engineering quad that is popular with students, he said.

The south quad, bounded by the Stock Pavilion on the south and the Undergraduate Library on the north, is mostly an open grassy area that isn't used the way the other quads are, he said. Officials are considering how to make it "more of an attraction," perhaps with new landscaping or some kind of student center.

The master plan also includes improved "gateways" to campus.

"Some of our entry points are not real exciting," Tomaszewski said. "We're trying to find different ways to make them more interesting so it's clear, 'Here you are on campus.'"

Targets include entrances to the engineering campus, near University Avenue, and the corridor along the south research farms, which could emphasize the UI's land-grant mission, he said.

The initial plans also conceived of several possibilities for the aging Orchard Downs student housing complex in Urbana, but its future is likely to remain up in the air, Tomaszewski said.

One iteration would simply renovate the existing housing complex. Another would redevelop it into faculty/staff housing and graduate/family housing, with an alumni/senior living area and mixed-used/retail development in the farm field to the south, at Race Street and Windsor Road. A third would keep some graduate/family housing and alumni/senior living, but put a new ice arena and retail/mixed-use development at the north end, at Race and Florida Avenue.

The UI has explored the idea of a senior living community there in the past, but with the recent expansion of nearby Clark-Lindsey Village that may be reconsidered, Tomaszewski said. For now, there's sentiment to keep graduate housing there, he said.

The ice arena discussion is also a separate issue, he said. The UI Ice Arena is now closed for repairs and its future is uncertain, even as the city of Champaign contemplates whether to build a community ice arena.

"It's an evolving conversation," he said.

The master plan offers a "big view" of the campus, with suggestions or possibilities for what could be done over the next decade, he said.

But it's designed to be flexible and adapt as plans change or new ideas emerge, he said. While it may designate an area for a future campus building, it won't say exactly what.

Ten years ago, the campus wasn't planning to build a new Design Center behind Huff Hall, but the space was available because the master plan designated it as a future building site.

"You don't know what that next innovation is going to be," he said.

An interactive website, with details of the three alternative plans and a chance to post comments, is available at masterplan-illinois.com.

That’s the plan

Highlights of proposed alternatives for the updated UI master plan. A final draft with elements from all three will be presented at public meetings Tuesday and Wednesday:



Alternative 1: Science corridor

➜ Several new interdisciplinary academic/research buildings east of Goodwin Avenue and north of Springfield Avenue.

➜ New science facilities at Green Street and Goodwin and along Oregon Street.

➜ Parking and mixed-use development at Green and Lincoln.

➜ New area for centers and institutes, plus more student housing, west of Wright Street between Green and Armory Avenue. (A plan to move cultural centers there from Nevada, to make room for more science expansion, will likely not survive.)



Alternative 2: Arts and innovation gateway

➜ An “arts and innovation gateway” at Green and Lincoln, with science expansion, a new art and innovation museum, an “Illinois Street Experience,” an “arts park” landscape and renovation of the cultural centers.

➜ Extensive interdisciplinary academic/research expansion east of Goodwin, north of Springfield, with a half-dozen new buildings.

➜ Possible relocation of the International Studies Building and Goodwin-Green Apartments.

➜ Public-private redevelopment of broad area west of Wright Street, from Springfield to Armory Avenue, with new residential and mixed-use buildings.



Alternative 3: Two new campus districts

➜ An east campus interdisciplinary district between Springfield and Green, east of Lincoln, in Urbana, with several new academic and science buildings.

➜ A west campus interdisciplinary district between John Street and Gregory Drive, west of Wright Street, with new academic/research buildings and rebuilt parking structures.

➜ Chalmers and Fifth Street closed to through traffic.

➜ Several new academic/research buildings east of Goodwin, north of Springfield.

➜ New parking/residential/mixed-use development at Green and Lincoln.