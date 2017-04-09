Updated name for hotel would include Lincoln reference

Photo by: Provided by John T. Campo & Associates Inc. This is the developer's post-renovation rendering of "The Lincoln Hotel, A Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton" at Urbana.

URBANA — A more complete image of the possible Landmark Hotel renovation is forming, and it includes a name change.

John T. Campo & Associates, the project's proposed architect, provided The News-Gazette with its first rendering for the 94-year-old Landmark renovated as a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel. City planner Libby Tyler said this design is likely to be approved by the Historic Preservation Committee.

The hotel's modified entryway reads "Lincoln Hotel," and Tyler confirmed that a name change is part of the project. She said the full official name would be The Lincoln Hotel, a Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton.

Representatives from proposed project developer Crimson Rock Capital said they want to walk the line between a fresh look for the building and keeping its historical integrity intact. The rendering shows changes to the ground-floor entrance and corridors only.

For the project to happen, Crimson Rock said the city would need to pitch in $7 million in post-construction bonds paid over 15 years. Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing said that there will be some qualifications for the city to accept, including a guarantee that Hilton is attached to the project. She said the developer is meeting with Hilton representatives in Urbana this week.

Prussing said discussion on this issue will continue for some months after she's replaced by Alderwoman Diane Marlin on May 1.

There will also be three new aldermen involved in the final decision: Maryalice Wu in Ward 1, Harold "Dean" Hazen in Ward 6 and Jared Miller in Ward 7. They'll be replacing Aldermen Charlie Smyth, Mike Madigan and Marlin, respectively.

"We'll get our new council members to talk to the developer," Prussing said. "We're working them in."

Prussing said she sees the renovated hotel mainly used for special events, weddings, University of Illinois weekend events, meetings, conferences, for those interested in historic buildings "and to experience downtown (Urbana) because there's no other (hotel) downtown."