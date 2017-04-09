Who wants to be a cop?

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Future Urbana Police Department member Don McClellan was in the military for 11 years before trying to enter the force. Image

URBANA — Don McClellan was set on finishing college and becoming a police officer.

Then the Iraq War happened.

"I watched the invasion of Iraq in my junior year of college and I wanted to be there to help the guys ... to put in my work and assist," McClellan said. "So I went as soon as I could after finishing my degree."

McClellan's uncle, a special victims unit detective for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, reassured him that the military would be a good springboard to law enforcement.

"It was a long springboard," McClellan said, noting his 11½ years of service.

Once he was ready to make the switch, he applied to the Urbana Police Department. McClellan was accepted and started his new career at the end of March, at a time when police-community relations nationally have been strained, leaving many departments with a dwindling number of applicants to choose from.

McClellan's hiring was made possible by a February city council vote to expand Urbana's police department by two officers, a decision that came following months of occasionally heated discussion among council and community members.

Proponents pointed to Urbana's three homicides during a two-week stretch toward the end of 2016 and a spike in the city's usually low level of violence.

Opponents said the money would be better suited for mental health, substance abuse and post-jail re-entry programs, as well as efforts to combat racial bias.

2016: 73 fewer applicants

Diversity in departments and the impact of policing on racial minorities have been in the national spotlight for the past few years. UPD Sgt. Andy Charles doesn't shy away from saying that "it's a difficult time" to enter the field today.

"You have to understand that the scrutiny of the profession will weigh on you individually, whether it applies to you directly or not," Charles said. "That national scrutiny over time has become too much of a burden on good officers and they leave."

It's unclear whether that scrutiny is keeping potential officers from applying locally.

Liz Borman, Urbana's assistant human resources manager, said there were 178 entry-level officer applicants in 2013. In 2015, following high-profile police shootings in Ferguson, Mo., North Charleston, S.C. and elsewhere, the number shot up to 254.

In 2016, it slipped to 181.

Monticello Police Chief John Carter said there was a short time following Ferguson where he saw interest in the field dwindle. But Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said in his 26 years in the field, he's never seen a shortage of applicants for any form of law enforcement.

Regardless of the selection pool size, outgoing Urbana Police Chief Patrick Connolly said today's criticism of law enforcement is actually motivating some recent applicants.

"Applicants we've been interviewing, they recognize the challenges police face and many, if not all of them, said that it's because of those challenges that they want to become an officer even more because they want to be part of the solution," Connolly said.

"Those answers impress the hell out of me — those who say ... they believe firmly that they can make a difference."

Not for the thin-skinned

Locally, every prospective officer must complete instruction at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute before becoming certified. And every one of them is asked in a survey why they chose law enforcement and what they think the job's main stressors will be.

Of the 78 surveys collected for the basic law enforcement class that graduated March 30, PTI Director Michael Schlosser said, six respondents said they wanted to decrease negative views of the profession and 10 listed public scrutiny and negative views of the field as job stressors.

Connolly and other local police administrators said today's climate could be filtering out applicants with less passion for the job than others. With 28 years at UPD under his belt, Charles believes entering law enforcement is a tougher decision to make today than it was in the past.

"Criticism comes at you in different directions and you have to accept it. ... It's very difficult if you don't have strong inner-personal feelings about the job you're doing," he said. "It's very, very important for law enforcement to always look at itself critically. The temptation is to be defensive but I think that's a mistake."

That's part of the ongoing educational aspect that comes with running a police department, Connolly said.

But it's just one part.

"We continually train on the best practices and creative ways of working in the community," he said. "Uncertainty raises the anxiety. When (officers) face horrible situations ... we immediately engage them to see how they feel, how they're doing and what we can do to help."

'Don't talk to the police'

UPD applicant Maggie Brozio found her career calling in college.

She doesn't come from a family full of police officers but knew she wanted to be one after an experience she had while attending Ohio State.

"Back in college, I witnessed a homeless man that slept on a public park bench," Brozio said. "The man was there almost every day. He did not bother anyone, didn't even panhandle. There was an officer that would bring him coffee every once in awhile.

"In the winter, the man was no longer on the park bench and I asked the officer if he knew what happened to him. The officer explained that he helped him find a homeless shelter for the winter. ... It made me want to be able to do that for someone."

Encounters like that aren't uncommon for officers, said Champaign Police's Ben Newell. But detectives typically have it tougher.

"I once walked into a neighborhood and waved to a child," Newell said, "and the parent put their arm around the child and said, 'You don't talk to the police.'"

A self-described even-keeled person, Newell has a method for working through tension — deflect it as much as you can, stay on point, state your reason for being there and "bring them back to the topic at hand."

At the start of his 12 years in law enforcement, Newell was told that he was too nice to be a cop.

"It is a stereotype that police need to have a mean demeanor and be robotic," he said. "Fortunately, we have a job where we're allowed to use our judgment and discernment to make wise choices and we can choose to be kind and respectful while still carrying out whatever duties we need to do."

Doran: 'Not like on TV'

American confidence in police hit a 22-year low in 2015 — sitting at 64 percent, according to the Gallup poll. In 2016, it rose to 76 percent, or three in four Americans — and four in five whites — having "a great deal" of respect for the police in their area.

Among nonwhites in 2016, two in three reported having the same level of police respect they had previously.

"Unfortunately, there are officers who do horrible things and that negatively impacts police across the nation," said Connolly, whose 29-year career with the city and six-year run as chief end this week. He announced his resignation last month, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

"There are going to be people who aren't happy about the direction the police is going in. We try to work with them with efforts like the Citizen Police Academy or neighborhood watch groups. All those efforts change opinions. ... That's why I love when (citizens) hop in a squad car (for a ride-along) and see the realities of policing."

Even officers often get a reality check of life on the job early in their careers.

"As a young officer, everybody has a false perception of what the job is," Doran said. "It's not like on TV."

McClellan: Humor helps

For McClellan, entering law enforcement was a "no-brainer."

"I've always kind of been attracted to adversity," he said. "I was originally doing pre-med (in college) but then 9/11 happened so I switched to four years of Arabic and started studying the culture."

Military experience showed him how to find humor even in grim times, a skill he said he's noticed among the UPD members he meets.

"If you take everything seriously all the time, you're going to lose it," he said. "When the public is potentially an enemy, you can't get into the mindset that it's us versus them. You've gotta have a lot of empathy and think about being in their situation.

"Humor defuses that tension so you can't see them as an enemy before seeing them as a human being."