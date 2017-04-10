10-year sentence for Urbana man who killed son

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette David Farrell looks to his attorney, Assistant Public Defender George Vargas, during his sentencing at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, April 10, 2017. Farrell was sentenced to 10 years to the Department of Corrections for the shooting death of his son, Matthew Farrell.

URBANA — A 67-year-old Urbana man who fatally shot his son in the “unreasonable” belief that he was defending himself has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Acknowledging that David Farrell had led a mostly law-abiding life, Judge Roger Webber said Monday that if left to his own devices, Farrell would likely resume the abusive drinking that led to him killing Matthew Farrell, 29, outside the family home in the 700 block of East Oregon Street on June 12, 2016.

The elder Farrell pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, admitting that he shot his son, believing he was justified in the use of deadly force, but that his belief was unreasonable.

“I cannot imagine living with knowing you killed your own son,” Webber said.

Webber recounted that about three hours before the fatal shooting, father and son, both of whom had been drinking, got into a heated verbal argument that turned physical.

A neighbor told police that around 11:20 p.m., a neighbor saw the elder Farrell on the ground in the fetal position and heard him yelling “Help” and “Stop. You are hurting me.”

“The victim was yelling at him that he was pathetic,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said at the time of the plea.

The elder Farrell called 911 but Matthew Farrell left before Urbana police arrived. He returned around 2:30 a.m. and was shot once in the chest.

“None of us will ever know if he (Matthew) was going back to continue the fight or to apologize,” Webber said.

Farrell told the judge he didn’t know how he could have done what he did.

“There is no question I made a great error,” said Farrell, acknowledging that his alcoholism “played a role in these difficulties.”

“It’s beyond me. I was out of my mind. I sure regret it and I’m sure sorry,” he said.

The sentence came after emotional testimony from Farrell’s daughter, Nadine “DeDe” Farrell, 35, who read for 38 minutes a statement she had prepared for the judge.

The 14-page statement detailed the history of the “stilted family dynamics” and the effects of her father’s severe alcoholism on her and her late brother.

She described how her father’s descent worsened after the death of his wife to brain cancer in September 2015. DeDe Farrell, who lives in Seattle, described finding herself in the role of remote peacemaker between her father and her brother.

While not recommending a sentence for her father, DeDe Farrell made clear that he had not only ended her brother’s life but “destroyed” hers and that she was seeking justice on behalf of her brother.

“I cannot discount the suffering my father has experienced in his life. If there is one thing I have learned from this, (it) is that hurt people do, in fact, hurt people,” she said.

Larson sought a 20-year prison sentence for Farrell while his attorney, Assistant Public Defender George Vargas, sought a community-based sentence that would enable Farrell to get help for his alcoholism or, in the alternative, a sentence closer to the minimum prison term of four years.

With maximum credit for good time, Farrell will be eligible for parole in five years. He was given credit on his sentence for 303 days already served in jail.