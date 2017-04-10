Area history, April 10, 2017

Today is Monday, April 10, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, national prohibition for the duration of the war with Germany was suggested today in St. Louis at a conference of food and agricultural experts. Two delegates who support the proposal said they believed 90 percent of the men in attendance would favor it.

In 1967,the Coordinating Committee for Quality Education said it plans to bring a lawsuit against the Champaign school district for its refusal to eliminate segregation in schools. The group noted the high concentration of Negro students at Marquette School and an almost total Negro population at Washington School.

In 2002, if current state revenue projections hold, said state Sen. Stan Weaver, R-Urbana, this will be the first time since 1955 that the amount of money coming into the state's coffers will be less than the year before. "We had a 1.2 billion balance in the budget last July 1. It looks like that'll be down to $106 million this July 1."