Champaign man wanted in robbery, beating arrested
URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly took part in robbing and beating a man in an apartment late last year has been arrested.
Rolan Jones, 19, who listed an address in the 200 block of Brookwood Drive, was arrested over the weekend on a warrant that had been issued in January charging him with armed robbery and aggravated battery.
The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred Dec. 8 at an apartment in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive.
Jones' co-defendant, Larome R. Anderson, 20, admitted during a guilty plea last month that he invited the victim to his apartment and they got into an argument over the 19-year-old victim selling cannabis.
The victim was hit in the eye with a hammer and fists and his wallet taken from him, a police report said.
Anderson pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for his role in the incident and is now serving a sentence of two years of probation.
Jones is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond while he awaits an April 28 probable cause hearing.
If convicted of the more serious armed robbery charge, Jones faces six to 30 years in prison.
