Construction on new Aldi in Savoy to get started

Construction on the long discussed Aldi grocery store in Savoy is expected to get underway next Monday.

Savoy Zoning Administrator Dan Davies says that the village has issued building permits for the project. Davies says construction on Aldi is expected to be completed by mid-September.

The store will be located off of Dunlap Avenue, just north of the Christie Clinic, and south of the Savoy Municipal Center.

Aldi was first announced in 2013 as part of the original development plan at the corner of Dunlap and Curtis Road...which includes the current C-V-S Pharmacy. That ultimately did not take place.