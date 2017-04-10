Man accused of hitting Rantoul boy with car in 2015 back in custody
RANTOUL — A man police have sought for a year and a half after a boy on a bicycle was hit by a suspected drunken driver is back in custody in Champaign County and will be in court Tuesday to continue his case.
Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Juan Gaspar Miguel-Juan, 36, who listed an address in the 900 block of Sangamon Avenue, was arrested out of state and booked into the Champaign County Jail on Monday night on preliminary charges of aggravated driving under the influence. He's being held on $150,000 bond.
Miguel-Juan is accused of hitting Triston Smith, who was 12 at the time, on Sept. 26, 2015, while the boy was riding his bike on a Rantoul street. Smith suffered serious injuries as a result.
Miguel-Juan had been wanted since he failed to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2015.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.