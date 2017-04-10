Occupants escape Rantoul house fire

RANTOUL — Fire caused an estimated $70,000 damage to a Rantoul home early Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to 1418 Fairway Drive following a report of a house fire with smoke and flames showing.

“When we arrived, there was heavy smoke showing and flames showing from the southwest bedroom windows,” Fire Chief Ken Waters said.

The occupants escaped the home safely, and several animals, including two ferrets, were saved, Waters said, but a cat perished.

Waters said the blaze caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the structure and $20,000 damage to the contents. The other side of the home was not occupied.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:20 a.m.

Tenant of the property, which is owned by Tonia Alexander, was Mycarlo Gun.

Twenty-two Rantoul firefighters responded to the call with two engines, one rescue unit and one ladder truck. Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments responded via mutual aid with one engine each and manpower.