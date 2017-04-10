Two Danville nursing homes fined $50,000

SPRINGFIELD — Two Danville nursing homes have each been fined $50,000 in connection with alleged violations involving resident deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Gardenview Manor and Danville Care Center both were cited with Type AA violations, given when there is a condition or occurrence at a facility that proximately caused a resident's death, according to a newly-released nursing home violation report for the first quarter of the year.

This was the third violation cited in four consecutive months for Gardenview Manor, the Danville nursing home formerly owned by Vermilion County until it was sold four years ago, according to state reports.

The 213-bed facility at 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road in Danville received the latest violation citation in January for failure to assess a resident's risk for falls and implement interventions, according to the report.

"This resulted in a serious fall and the resident sustaining injuries resulting in death," the report says. "The facility has not yet paid the $50,000 fine."

Formerly named Vermilion Manor until its new owners renamed it Gardenview Manor, this nursing home was fined $25,000 for each of two Type A violations in October and December of last year.

That type of violation is defined as a type in which there was a substantial probability that death or serious harm will or has resulted.

One incident involved failing to report the pain and bruising of a resident who suffered a broken leg. The other involved failure to supervise a resident with severe cognitive impairment who left the facility and was found a half-mile away.

Danville Care Center at 1701 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, was cited in March with a Type AA violation for failing to honor a resident's Advanced Directive and provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation when the resident was found unresponsive. The facility has requested a hearing.

Two nursing homes Public Health says it cited with Type A violations this past March included:

— Arthur Home, 423 Eberhardt Drive, Arthur, fined $25,000 for failure to follow its abuse prevention policy and fully investigate an allegation of employee abuse, resulting in a resident being exposed to an allegedly abusive employee for seven additional days, according to IDPH. The facility has requested a hearing.

— Gibson Community Hospital Annex, 430 E. 19th St., Gibson City, fined $25,000 for failure to safely transfer a resident at risk for falls, resulting in the resident falling and breaking an arm and a leg. The facility ended up paying a $16,250 fine after waiving a hearing.