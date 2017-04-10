UPDATE: 10-year sentence for Urbana man who killed son (w/video)

Video: David Farrell sentenced to 10 years » more Videographer: Heather Coit Judge Roger Webber sentences David Farrell to 10 years to the Department of Corrections for the shooting death of Farrell's son, Matthew Farrell. Sentencing took place at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, Aprl 10, 2017. Image

URBANA — A 67-year-old Urbana man who fatally shot his son in the “unreasonable” belief that he was defending himself has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Acknowledging that David Farrell had led a mostly law-abiding life, Judge Roger Webber said Monday that if left to his own devices, Farrell would likely resume the abusive drinking that led to him killing Matthew Farrell, 29, outside the family home in the 700 block of East Oregon Street on June 12, 2016.

The elder Farrell pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, admitting that he shot his son, believing he was justified in the use of deadly force, but that his belief was unreasonbable.

“I cannot imagine living with knowing you killed your own son,” said Webber.

Webber recounted that about three hours before the fatal shooting, father and son, both of whom had been drinking, got into a heated verbal argument that turned physical.

Around 11:20 p.m., a neighbor saw the elder Farrell on the ground in the fetal position and heard him yelling “Help” and “Stop. You are hurting me.”

“The victim was yelling at him that he was pathetic,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said at the time of the plea.

The elder Farrell called 911 but Matthew Farrell left before Urbana police arrived. He returned around 2:30 a.m. and was shot once in the chest.

“None of us will ever know if he (Matthew) was going back to continue the fight or to apologize,” Webber said.

Farrell told the judge he didn’t know how he could have done what he did.

“There is no question I made a great error,” said Farrell, acknowledging that his alcoholism “played a role in these difficulties.”

“It’s beyond me. I was out of my mind. I sure regret it and I’m sure sorry.”

A psychiatrist who evaluated Farrell not long after his arrest found him fit to stand trial.

His sentence came after emotional testimony from Farrell’s daughter, Nadine “DeDe” Farrell, 35, who read for 38 minutes a statement she had prepared for the judge.

The 14-page missive detailed the history of the “stilted family dynamics” and the effects of her father’s severe alcoholism on her and her late brother.

She described how her father’s descent worsened after the death of his wife to brain cancer in September 2015.

DeDe Farrell, who lives in Seattle, described finding herself in the role of remote peacemaker between her father and her brother, who continued to live together in the family home.

While not recommending a sentence for her father, Farrell made clear that he had not only ended her brother’s life but “destroyed” hers and that she was seeking justice on behalf of the brother she was unable to protect.

“I cannot discount the suffering my father has experienced in his life. If there is one thing I have learned from this (it) is that hurt people do, in fact, hurt people,” she said.

Questioned further by Larson, DeDe Farrell said her father was a problem drinker her entire life and that he tried more than once to get professional help and to stop drinking on his own. She was aware that he used cannabis along with his prescription drugs and said she knew he drank alcohol while driving.

She described his neglect of the family dog and the house after her mother’s death.

While cleaning the house after her father’s arrest, she said she found “222 knives, daggers and swords, five bows and a rifle.”

Prior to her brother’s death, DeDe Farrell said she removed a gun case from the house out of concern her father would harm himself. He later sent her “taunting” emails saying he had removed the gun from the case.

She said he also sent her about 15 letters from jail seeking money and help and telling her that she would “regret” speaking out against him.

She described feeling “paralyzed” over decisions big and small in her own life, due to the uncertainty of what will happen to her father.

“I’m the only person left to deal with him. He becomes my problem. His sentence is my sentence,” she said.

Larson sought the maximum prison term for Farrell, whom he described as incapable of managing his addiction and someone likely to reoffend.

“Matt Farrell was a positive force in this community,” Larson said of the graphic designer who had recently tried to get his own business going. “At a time when he should have been looking forward to all the things life had to offer, he spent his life taking care of (his father).”

“The grim facts of this case warrant 20 years,” Larson argued.

Assistant Public Defender George Vargas sought a community-based sentence that would enable Farrell to get help for his alcoholism or, in the alternative, a sentence closer to the minimum prison term of four years.

“My client has shown remorse,” he said, adding there “was no societal interest in incarcerating him.”

Webber noted that Farrell’s only convictions were for possession of cannabis 35 and 20 years ago. He also noted that Farrell was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer.

He called it “concerning” that Farrell had called his daughter after the initial encounter with his son and threatened that he would shoot him.

“That really undercuts the belief of him acting in self-defense,” the judge said.

With maximum credit for good time Farrell will be eligible for parole in five years and he was given credit on his sentence for 303 days already served in jail.

