Updated: severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued for area counties
New 8:22 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
ILC041-110145-
/O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0053.170411T0118Z-170411T0145Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
818 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Douglas County in east central Illinois...
* Until 845 PM CDT
* At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arcola, or 8
miles south of Tuscola, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tuscola, Arcola, Villa Grove, Camargo, Hindsboro, Murdock and
Chesterville.
This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 202 and 212.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
LAT...LON 3968 8806 3965 8806 3966 8838 3973 8840
3988 8811 3969 8799
TIME...MOT...LOC 0118Z 249DEG 27KT 3968 8831
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
$$
37
New 7:55 p.m.:
Several counties have been added to the severe thunderstorm watch: Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Shelby and Moultrie.
**
New 7:21 p.m.:
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
ILC115-139-147-173-110045-
/O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0052.170411T0016Z-170411T0045Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
716 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Moultrie County in central Illinois...
North central Shelby County in central Illinois...
Southern Piatt County in central Illinois...
Southeastern Macon County in central Illinois...
* Until 745 PM CDT
* At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bethany, or 9
miles west of Sullivan, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sullivan, Bethany, Lovington, Dalton City, Hammond, Cadwell,
Kirksville and Lake City.
&&
LAT...LON 3952 8885 3969 8891 3981 8856 3963 8847
3959 8847 3959 8848
TIME...MOT...LOC 0015Z 253DEG 39KT 3963 8878
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
$$
37
**
New 3:46 p.m. Monday:
The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday: Champaign, Vermilion, Ford, Iroquois, DeWitt, Piatt and Macon.
You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
**
Original story 3:02 p.m. Monday:
Ford, Iroquois and DeWitt counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.
You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
