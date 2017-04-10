Updated: severe thunderstorm watch issued for area counties

New 3:46 p.m. Monday:



The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday: Champaign, Vermilion, Ford, Iroquois, DeWitt, Piatt and Macon.



You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.



**



Original story 3:02 p.m. Monday:



Ford, Iroquois and DeWitt counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.



You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.