Updated: severe thunderstormwarning, watch issued for area counties

New 7:21 p.m.:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

ILC115-139-147-173-110045-

/O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0052.170411T0016Z-170411T0045Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

716 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Moultrie County in central Illinois...

North central Shelby County in central Illinois...

Southern Piatt County in central Illinois...

Southeastern Macon County in central Illinois...

* Until 745 PM CDT

* At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bethany, or 9

miles west of Sullivan, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sullivan, Bethany, Lovington, Dalton City, Hammond, Cadwell,

Kirksville and Lake City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

LAT...LON 3952 8885 3969 8891 3981 8856 3963 8847

3959 8847 3959 8848

TIME...MOT...LOC 0015Z 253DEG 39KT 3963 8878

HAIL...1.00IN

WIND...60MPH

$$

37

**



New 3:46 p.m. Monday:



The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday: Champaign, Vermilion, Ford, Iroquois, DeWitt, Piatt and Macon.



You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.



**



Original story 3:02 p.m. Monday:



Ford, Iroquois and DeWitt counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.



You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.