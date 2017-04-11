Champaign man gets probation after cop's nose broken

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted his actions led to a police officer's broken nose has been sentenced to two years of probation and three months of home confinement.

Antonio Perry, 33, who listed an address in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street, pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer, admitting that on July 23, he resisted the efforts of Champaign police officers Ed Sebestik and Katherine Thompson to take him into custody.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said police had responded about 2:30 a.m. that Saturday to a party in the 300 block of North First Street where a shooting had occurred. There were fights going on and the landlord said none of the people present were supposed to be there.

Police were trying to clear the premises when Perry began yelling and swearing and threw something at Sebestik, Sullivan said.

Sebestik and Thompson then tried to take Perry into custody, and he struggled with them. Sebestik ended up with a broken nose from the melee.

Perry was approved for electronic home detention and is scheduled to begin that part of his sentence April 26.

Sullivan said Perry had three prior convictions for driving with a suspended license and one each for resisting a peace officer and obstructing justice.