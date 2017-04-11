Champaign man gets probation for firing gun at strip mall

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kevin B. Cooper Jr., 26, of Champaign, sentenced Monday, April 10, 2017, to 30 months probation after pleading guilty the previous month to reckless discharge of a firearm, admitting that on Oct. 29, he fired a gun outside a strip mall in the 700 block of North Neil Street.

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun outside a strip mall in Champaign last fall has been sentenced to 30 months of probation that will allow him to get help for his drug use.

Kevin B. Cooper Jr., 26, whose last known address was in the 900 block of Kara Drive, received the sentence from Judge Roger Webber on Monday.

Cooper had pleaded guilty last month to reckless discharge of a firearm, admitting that on Oct. 29, he fired a gun outside a strip mall in the 700 block of North Neil Street.

No one was hurt, police said, even though several shots were fired. More serious charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, alleging he fired in the direction of people, were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.

Cooper was also ordered to serve 106 days in the county jail, with credit for time already served, and perform 200 hours of public service.