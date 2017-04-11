Clemons to retire as judge in July

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Judge Holly Clemons, shown at work in the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, plans to retire in July.

URBANA — Holly Clemons said she's excited about the prospect of reading something besides a legal brief.

With almost 21 years of service as a Champaign County associate judge under her belt, Clemons let the Illinois Supreme Court know last week that she plans to retire effective July 7.

Applications are now being accepted for her position.

"I am just looking forward to a lot less stress and hopefully doing volunteer work, traveling a bit, reading the huge basket of books I've been collecting the last 15 years, taking noncredit classes and doing all the wonderful things that go with retirement," said Clemons.

Clemons, 59, was appointed an associate judge on Oct. 1, 1996. She was sworn in the same day as Michael Jones, now a circuit judge.

During her judicial career, she's handled almost every kind of assignment doled out by the boss — criminal, traffic, juvenile abuse and neglect, small claims, chancery and probate cases.

Asked if she had a favorite kind, Clemons said for "impact" purposes she preferred to hear abuse and neglect cases involving juveniles whose parents could not care for them.

"They can be horrible cases, but they also could be very rewarding," said Clemons.

Clemons is one of five associate judges in Champaign County and one of 10 associates in the circuit, which includes Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties.

Associate judges are appointed by the elected circuit judges and serve at their pleasure. Every four years, the circuit judges evaluate them for continued service.

Clemons was admitted to the bar in 1985, was in private practice in Chicago until 1991, then joined the Champaign County public defender's office, where she served for two years.

She then joined the Urbana law firm of Beckett & Webber and worked there from 1993 until her appointment to the bench in 1996.

Macon judge also retiring

There is a second judicial vacancy in the 6th Judicial Circuit, thanks to the sudden retirement last week of Macon County's longest-serving judge.

Associate Judge Scott Diamond informed his boss, Circuit Judge A.G. Webber, early last week that he was leaving on Thursday.

Diamond, 70, of Decatur has served as an associate judge in Macon County since 1980, the longest of any of the nine circuit or associate judges currently seated in Macon County and the longest-serving judge in the six-county 6th Circuit.

Sixth Circuit Chief Judge Rick Broch said someone will be needed for Diamond's post immediately.

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts on Tuesday put out the notice of two vacancies caused by the departure of Diamond and Holly Clemons.

Applications are due by May 11. Forms can be obtained, to be submitted electronically, by hand or by U.S. mail, from the Supreme Court website: illinoiscourts.gov.