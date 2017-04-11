Gas leak outside west Champaign house shuts down Kirby Avenue

Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette A gas leak outside a house in the 1800 block of West Kirby has shut down rush-hour traffic in both directions between Mattis and Crescent in Champaign on Tuesday. Staff writer Tim Mitchell reports fire department personnel are on the scene.

CHAMPAIGN — A gas leak outside a house on West Kirby Avenue shut down rush-hour traffic in both directions Tuesday between Mattis Avenue and Crescent Drive in Champaign

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the leak at the house on the north side of the 1800 block of Kirby was first detected at 4:13 p.m. Champaign firefighters, first responders and Ameren Illinois crews are at the scene.

Residents of nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution. The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is providing a bus as shelter for the evacuees. Ameren officials are still trying to determine how to address the leak.

"We haven't got the details yet to determine what started it," Smith said.

Odors from the leak could be smelled blocks away.

Smith said no one was injured. He did not have an estimate on how long it will take to stop the leak and reopen Kirby Avenue.