Head of UI's computer-science department leaving for Pitt

URBANA — The head of the highly touted computer-science department at the University of Illinois is leaving to take a new research post at the University of Pittsburgh.

Professor Rob Rutenbar was named Monday as senior vice chancellor for research at Pitt, a new position created to enhance the school's research innovation and technology partnerships.

He will join the staff in July.

At the UI, Rutenbar holds an endowed engineering professorship and oversees 70 faculty members and more than 2,400 students in the computer-science department, which is currently ranked fifth in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

Before taking that job, he was a faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering for 25 years.

In a Q&A posted on Pitt's website, Rutenbar said he feels fortunate to have the chance to return to Pittsburgh and be part of the "amazing intellectual and entrepreneurial ecosystem that has been transforming this city for the last quarter of a century."

Pittsburgh lost its core economic and industrial base but reinvented itself as an "Eds and Meds" economy, with entrepreneurial projects that have had an enormous impact regionally, nationally and even globally, he said.

Rutenbar cited the "world class" medical and health science enterprises at Pitt and the opportunities for growth and collaboration. He hopes to use his office to build connections between those sectors and the engineering, computing and law schools.

As an entrepreneur, Rutenbar founded the tech firms Neolinear Inc. and Voci Technologies Inc. in 1998 and 2006, respectively. He was founding director for the Center for Circuit and System Solutions, a multi-university consortium that worked on next-generation chip design challenges.

He received 14 U.S. patent grants, and his work has been funded by AT&T, Google, IBM and the National Science Foundation. He has authored eight books and been recognized with several engineering career awards.