Jim Dey: Judging judges is what court fight is all about

When U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn into office Monday, it put an end to the latest battle over the direction of this country's federal courts.

But the war will continue, motivated, at least in part, by a vexing issue raised by recent decision by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

The court's 8-3 en banc ruling represents Exhibit A for conflicting propositions that are the subject of constant tension over the courts' authority made to interpret and enforce federal law.

Depending on one's perspective, the decision in Hively vs. Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana is either a display of raw judicial power designed to implement unelected judges' legislative policy preferences or an enlightened approach needed to enhance a statutory protection that should have been included by the congressional authors of the legislation.

The issue goes beyond the subject of the decision — the interpretation of the 1964 civil rights law that outlawed discrimination on the basis of sex — to how far judges should go to reinterpret and rewrite federal law in a way that pleases them.

This is how renowned Supreme Court reporter Lyle Denniston described the import of the court's decision.

"For the first time, a federal appeals court has ruled that a 1964 civil rights law, as now understood, protects gay and lesbian employees from discrimination based on their homosexuality," he wrote.

Here's the issue the decision raises. The 1964 civil rights act outlaws discrimination on the basis of "sex." It does not mention the very different issue of discrimination on the basis of sexual preferences or practices.

In ruling as it did, the en banc panel overturned a ruling by a three-judge federal appeals court panel that had dismissed the case. Its decision also conflicts with a recent ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, raising the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court will have to settle the dispute raised by the 7th Circuit.

The court's majority decision was written by appeals court Judge Diane Wood, whose name was on former President Obama's short list for nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Writing the dissent was appeals court Judge Diane Sykes, who was among those President Trump considered for appointment to the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Writing an especially interesting concurrence with Wood's majority opinion was Judge Richard Posner, a President Reagan appointee who rejected Wood's reasoning but supported her result.

The majority ruling represents what is called "judicial activism," a court ruling on the basis of what it feels the law should be, versus "judicial restraint," a court deferring to the law as written by Congress and leaving it to Congress to decide whether to change it.

The case stems from the effort by Indiana teacher Karen Hively to secure a full-time faculty position at Ivy Tech. A part-time employee at the institution, she repeatedly and unsuccessfully applied for full-time positions at the South Bend, Ind., school.

After being let go from her part-time position in 2014, Hively filed a federal lawsuit alleging that she was not hired because she is a lesbian.

Ivy Tech has repeatedly stated that Hively's lesbian status was unrelated to her not being hired. A school spokesman said it will not appeal the court's ruling but will vigorously defend itself when and if the case goes to trial.

The school initially challenged Hively's right to file the lawsuit because it said her sexual preference discrimination claim is not covered by federal law.

In finding that it is, Judge Wood said that when the Congress banned sex discrimination it, unknowingly, banned sexual preference discrimination. She acknowledged that "courts of appeal ... understood the prohibition against sex discrimination to exclude discrimination on the basis of a person's sexual orientation" but pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on the question.

"We conclude today that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a form of sex discrimination," she wrote.

"Hively alleged that if she had been a man married to a woman ... and everything else had stayed the same, Ivy Tech would not have refused to promote her and would not have fired her. ... This describes paradigmatic sex discrimination," she said.

Wood went out of her way to deny that she was amending the civil rights law to "add a new protected category" because that "lies beyond our power." She called it a "pure question of statutory interpretation."

That explanation didn't fly with Judge Posner, who faulted Wood for a lack of candor in explaining her ruling.

"I would prefer to see us acknowledge openly that today, we, who are judges rather than members of Congress, are imposing on a half-century old statue a meaning of 'sex discrimination' that the Congress that enacted it would not have accepted," he wrote.

Posner said times have changed — including legalization of same-sex marriage — so that it makes the most sense to reinterpret the statute in a way that embraces modernity even if it's at odds with the language of the statute.

In dissent, Sykes wrote that Hively was "treated unjustly" if she really was a "denied a job because of her sexual orientation." But she said the civil rights law, as written, "does not provide a remedy for this kind of discrimination."

"The argument that it should be must be addressed to Congress," she said.

Sykes also noted the difficulty Hively will have arguing she is a victim of sex discrimination if the individuals hired in her place were women.

"Try explaining that to a jury," she wrote.

The lengthy opinions generated by the 11 judges reflect a whirlwind of graceful writing and brilliantly framed arguments.

But it's a dispute over one simple thing — do words actually mean what they say or what some jurists prefer them to mean?

