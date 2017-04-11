MJ's Minute: Urbana Mayor-elect Diane Marlin (w/video, podcast)

Video: MJs Minute: Diane Marlin » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Mayor-elect Diane Marlin stopped by our Champaign studios to talk all things Urbana with Marcus Jackson. Audio

One week ago, Diane Marlin was elected mayor of Urbana, and she describes the past seven days as a blur.

Marlin has already started her transition from alderwoman to mayor, but before she is sworn in as mayor next month, she'll be taking a visit to Colorado to visit her son and to unwind after a 15-month campaign.

But before that, Marlin stopped by The News-Gazette to sit down with our Marcus Jackson to talk about her vision for the city as well as the uniqueness of being one of the three female mayors running Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.

What's one thing that needs to happen get Urbana moving in a positive direction?

Gosh. Well, the list is long. My top priority of new things is fill the vacancy of the city administrator. We've been without professional administration for 10 years and there's a lot of rebuilding that has to go on within the city. Really, we can't talk about revitalizing the city until eh foundation is strong. First job is to rebuild the foundation. That means looking at policies and procedures. We don't have a strategic plan. We need to do a facilities plan, that's another high priority; it's been 15 years since we looked at facilities and how we use space and people. We need to have that in place as well. I'd like to see an economic development plan.

How soon would you like to have that city administrator in place?

I've already been talking to (human resources) about conducting a search, and we'd initiate the search immediately after taking office.

How would that person improve the day-to-day operations of the city?

You hire someone who's got experience and education and training of a city manager. Their expertise is going to be in economic development. I'd like someone who's got some experience in labor relations. Reviewing our policies, procedures and making sure we get a plan in place. They's work with our finance director on budgeting. It's somebody who does the day-to-day operations of the city, which really makes us run more effectively and efficiently and that's the goal to have effective and efficient governments.

You came to school here (University of Illinois) and stayed, and you want more UI students to follow that path. How do we get more Diane Marlins to stick around Urbana after graduation?

We have a lot going for us already, so what you want to do is make sure there's opportunities for people, good jobs for people. Affordable housing, which we have, and the kinds of amenities that young people want, which is a walkable community, things to do, exciting experiences and have a community where they can see themselves into the future. They key for me when I was in college, the reason I grew to love Urbana-Champaign was that I was involved in Students for Environmental Concerns and through that I met people who lived in the community and it got me off campus and out into the cities and I discovered what a great place it was so it's about making sure those opportunities are there for today's students as well.

What's the vision for downtown?

It's started. We make sure we have the infrastructure in place. We have some key development areas that we should focus on. There's a lot of vacant lots and they've been vacant for 12 years and I would like to see some activity there. The key to downtown is to have people live there and work there and have a people presence 24/7 so that's the general key. We've got a couple key areas like Lincoln Square and the hotel area as well. The overall goal is to fill in some of the blanks. Downtown isn't the only commercial area I want to focus on. Philo Road is another vidal corridor that we sometimes don't talk about enough. That's also very important to the neighborhoods on the east side of town.

One of the thing Rex Bradfield brought up was the implementation of bike lanes on busier streets, like Philo Road, were hampering economic development in those areas. What's your take on that?

Businesses do not come or go based on bike lanes. I said often during the campaign that the perception of that area is the biggest thing, and we need to focus on the perceived amount of crime in the area as well as making sure the multifamily buildings are maintained and managed as well as they possibly can be, and that has a much bigger impact on whether businesses chose to come or go.

In a dream scenario, what becomes of Lincoln Square?

We have to keep in mind the city does not own Lincoln Square. It's privately owned, as is the hotel. The city would probably be asked to participate in the project there. Lincoln Square is not going to be a mall like it was before. We have to look in terms of what needs we have in the community and what role it could play. I'd like to see it developed into housing, there's excellent office space there now so the goal would be to refill that office space. Throughout the campaign, a lot of people told me they would like more activities for families so the idea of the children's museum that's about to open there is a great idea. It could be meeting space, we have a real dearth of meeting space downtown, so it could be that. There's lots of possibilities. We just have to think how it could serve the community going forward.

How much interaction have you had with outgoing Mayor Laurel Prussing during this transition?

Mayor Prussing has been very helpful in the transition. We're working together. She invited me to sit in on budget meetings with department heads as next year's budget is being prepared, and that's been helpful. I've attended a Mahomet Aquifer meeting. I think it'll be a smooth transition.

Are there plans to address the high property taxes?

If there's one common theme I heard as I went door-to-door, it was how property taxes impact people. I could be standing on somebody's doorstep at a home that costs $80,000 or $480,000, and it was the same. Our goal is to increase our tax base, bring some more business, residential development to Urbana. One of Urbana's challenges is almost 30 percent of our land area is property-tax exempt between the university and we're the county seat and these large regional parks, etc. That's one of the reason the hospital tax exemption was such a blow to Urbana, because so much of our land was already tax exempt and the burden falls on the remaining taxpayers. Our goal would be to get people building homes and buying homes in our subdivisions and communities and the development in the spaces we have around town. The goal is to help relieve the property-tax burden on taxpayers.