Nursing home board members to explore nonprofit option

URBANA — Two members of the Champaign County Nursing Home board hope to meet with representatives of local health care providers to gauge if there is interest in establishing a nonprofit corporation to take over the operation of the financially troubled nursing home.

The county's voters last week defeated a property-tax-increase proposal for the home and authorized the county board to sell or dispose of the facility.

Meanwhile, county Auditor John Farney said Monday night that the institution will probably be unable to make payroll this week because of a cash shortage.

"There's $165,000 in the nursing home's bank account right now, and they have to have at least $240,000 by the close of business (today) to make payroll, and I don't anticipate they'll do that," Farney said. "In addition, that means they won't be able to do any (accounts payable) this week."

If the nursing home is unable to make payroll this week, it will probably have to tap a loan offered last month by the county board or a cash advance offered by the county treasurer.

"They'll have to let (county Administrator) Rick Snider know that they have to access the — for lack of a better word — credit line that the county board authorized last month," Farney said.

In a report Farney prepared last week for the county board, he said the nursing home's accounts payable totaled about $2.8 million, including nearly $1 million already owed to the county government.

On the other side of the ledger, nursing home manager Scott Gima said the facility isn't being reimbursed by the state for about 30 residents, including 19 reimbursements that have been approved by state officials. That results in a shortfall of $100,000 to $125,000 a month, he said.

Nursing home board Chair Jack Anderson and former Chair Cathy Emanuel plan to meet with local health care providers — including the Carle Foundation, Christie Clinic and Presence Health — to measure interest in creating a nonprofit corporation to take over the nursing home.

Before doing so, said former county Administrator Deb Busey, a member of the nursing home board, the state's attorney's office should review the options available to the county and the nonprofit.

"I think we need to know and understand ... if we're going to Carle, what are we asking them to do? And I don't think we know that until we know what we legally can get into," she said.

Snider said he didn't believe the county could have a role in the nonprofit's membership.

"The way the statutes are written and the limits on our authority, I think it would be very difficult to pursue a public-private partnership of that type right now," he said.

Nursing home board member Josh Hartke, also a member of the county board, said he was pessimistic that a nonprofit would work.

"I'm all for us exploring every option, don't get me wrong here, but I think it's extraordinarily hard for me to believe that we're going to find a not-for-profit that is going to pay us $12 million for that building and take it over and do what the current nursing home does," said Hartke, a Champaign Democrat. "If this is a pipe dream — and I'm concerned that it is — we need to start addressing things as a board and how we're going to deal with it without that. Because I don't really think it's going to happen."

Nursing home board members were told Monday night that the closure of one of the home's five residential units is nearly complete. Last month, when the nursing home board discussed the idea, the home's census was 166. On Monday, Gima said, it was 147. The facility has 243 certified beds.

Gima said the consolidation into four residential units would save about $10,000 a month and improve quality because no employees are being laid off.

In addition to the two county board members who are on the nursing home board, seven other county board members — Democrats C. Pius Weibel, Matt Hiser, Pattsi Petrie and Kyle Patterson and Republicans Diane Michaels, Aaron Esry and Jon Rector — attended the meeting.

The nine board members make up almost half of the full county board membership of 22.