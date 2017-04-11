Rantoul woman gets time served after fleeing from police
URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted she fled from Rantoul police in a car that eventually crashed into a house has been sentenced to time served in the county jail.
Tangula Brown, 24, who listed an address in the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
In return, a more serious charge alleging she possessed a loaded gun in the car in which she was a passenger, was dismissed.
Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said on May 31, Rantoul police were called to an apartment on Century Boulevard by a woman who reported that Brown was harassing her. When police saw Brown outside, she jumped in the back seat of a car that took off, failing to stop for officers who had activated their car's lights and siren.
The car crashed through the wall of a home in the 700 block of Roselyn whose resident was sleeping.
Four people got out and ran. Brown was caught nearby.
Before she pleaded guilty Monday, Brown had already served 189 days in the county jail.
A misdemeanor resisting charge that had been filed against another woman in the car, Emanuelle McFall-Miles, 24, of Champaign, was dismissed in June.
Police said they believed there were two other men in the car who ran after it crashed.
