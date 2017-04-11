Special-events security a plum OT assignment

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A promo for Lil Wayne's upcoming concerts appears on State Farm Center's digital marquee Monday in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Tracy Wagner couldn't believe his good fortune. He's getting paid to watch Garth Brooks.

The senior patrol deputy for the Champaign County Sheriff's Office jumped at the chance to work overtime to see the iconic country star later this month.

"I'm just thrilled," said Wagner, a patrol deputy for 27 years who did not see Brooks at the Assembly Hall in 1997.

But this time around, he has a wife and three children who also want to watch the star while he's working.

"Suddenly, Casey and Morgan, (15-year-old twin daughters) are researching his songs," said Wagner, who will help with traffic outside State Farm Center, as well as man a post inside for one of Brooks' four concerts the weekend of April 28-30.

Wagner is one of scores of area police officers being asked to help out with security for the full plate of special events on tap in Champaign and Urbana this spring, ranging from music to films to runners to graduation.

While many of the events are at State Farm Center — this week alone brings Lil Wayne (Thursday) and WWE Live (Saturday) — there is also Eberfest in downtown Champaign and the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, which winds its way through both Champaign and Urbana.

Almost always, security for special events is supplied by officers who voluntarily sign up for overtime.

"When we do special events, very rarely is it with resources on shift," said Champaign Deputy Police Chief Jon Swenson, who observed there has been a proliferation of special events in the 28 years he has been a police officer.

"Yes, staffing has grown, but the demand for public safety has grown," Swenson said.

University of Illinois Police Deputy Chief Matt Myrick said in the recent past, his department decided to reach out to other area departments for help at special events besides football, which he said has always been a "collaborative" security effort.

"Two or three years ago, we started incorporating Urbana and Champaign to work basketball games to relieve the burden on our people getting so much overtime and mandatoried time. This year, we added the sheriff's office," he said.

"It's nice to draw the extra manpower from local departments. They enjoy the opportunity, and we enjoy having them," Myrick said.

16 hours on, eight off

All police departments have rules about how many hours an officer can work. Unless it's an emergency, that's 16 on and eight hours off before a return to duty.

Each department negotiates its own annual contract with the UI for what officers will be paid for their service at UI events. There's usually not a problem filling the special events slots.

"Right now, our overtime board is chock full of Garth Brooks and Illinois Marathon," said Lt. Bryant Seraphin of the Urbana Police Department. "It appears that the slots are getting filled."

The marathon committee pays for the police services provided by area departments on marathon weekend, slated for April 20-22.

At Urbana, sign-up for overtime goes by seniority of who is at the board when the sign-up sheet is posted after officers have had notice, assuming there is much advance notice, Seraphin said.

"There are sign-ups for things that are routine like football and basketball. Other things pop up on real short notice, like NIT games," he said.

"Generally, we always try to work together. Really big operations like Bernie Sanders are an example," he said of the presidential hopeful's quickly organized one-day visit to the UI campus last March before the primary.

UI: Business as usual

Myrick is usually the person to figure out how much police help is needed for a UI event.

"We work in tandem with whoever is asking us to provide security. State Farm Center has their own security. We are there to do traffic and back them up. Their staff has the primary security role, and we are the law enforcement backup. It can get a little confusing," he said.

For instance, it's State Farm Center security staffers who decide what kind of screening happens at the door. Electronic wands were first employed for fans at the Feb. 23 Florida-Georgia Line concert, one in a series of major acts booked since the renovations were completed last fall.

"We look at the estimated crowd size plus do a little research on the act. If there's a need to, we reach out to other venues and say, 'How did it go? Did you have issues?'" Myrick said.

"State Farm Center has done a great job to rededicate the building and have a spectacular spring season. While we may be getting a few more acts this spring, it's no different for us. We've been doing these events for years: Elvis, Garth, who did three shows 20 years ago.

"It's just another day at the office, you could say," Myrick said.