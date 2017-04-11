UI at 150: 'I guess I was bit gullible'

With the University of Illinois celebrating birthday No. 150 this year, we caught up with hundreds of graduates who've gone on to greatness. Every Tuesday and one Sunday a month throughout 2017, Managing Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO will tell their tales. Today, in Part 21: The opposite sex.

These d ays, he's MICHAEL REDINGTON, finance director for The Walt Disney Co.

But back in the '90s, the two-degree Illini had an even more coveted title.

"My friends would introduce me as 'the guy who lived in a sorority house,'" says Redington, who earned his bachelor's in civil engineering, his MBA in finance and his Ph.D. in most enviable part-time job ever.

"I had applied to be an RA at Newman and that never materialized. Yet this house mom was looking for a live-in handyman to help hang banners for homecoming, do minor electrical work and other maintenance tasks. I applied and was selected to live in a house with 60 to 70 females."

The experience was, in a word, "great" and at least partly responsible for Redington's rise, post-Illinois — from IDOT engineer, to American Water VP, to MasterCard VP/finance, to the Magic Kingdom.

"Thanks, Illinois, for equipping me to be the leader I am today," he says.

And the n there's poor JOHN THIBODEAUX (BS '06), whose most vivid memory of an encounter with the opposite sex had a less-fortunate ending.

"I remember jazz night at Zorba's," says Thibodeaux, now a writer for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in New York. "I tried to impress a classmate by inviting her and I quickly learned I know nothing about jazz. But what's more jazzy than improvising a deep, rich knowledge of jazz?

"Nothing. There was no second date."

Before she w as an executive for one of the world's biggest movie studios, Twentieth Century Fox VP/Finance LEANNA ROSSMANN (BS '99) had her own experience in front of the camera.

It was Jan. 28, 1998, a day after President Clinton's State of the Union address and, more notably, seven days after another news event happened.

"I was in College Democrats and had the opportunity to meet Bill Clinton and Al Gore when they visited campus, which ironically was at the time when the Monica Lewinsky scandal had surfaced, but was prior to his impeachment," she says. "Sam Donaldson, the former White House correspondent for ABC, interviewed me right after to ask me for my thoughts about the scandal, and it was later televised.

"I never saw it, a guy friend did — who I liked at the time, super embarrassing — but I'm quite sure I was not eloquent and it was not one of my finer moments."

She can chuckle about it — and the C-U weather — now.

"I remember how one winter it was so ridiculously windy — and, of course, crazy cold, as all Illini have experienced — that I literally was blown over by the wind and looked like Ralphie's brother from 'A Christmas Story,' face down in the snow. Lovely. Having lived in L.A. since 2000, I seriously appreciate our near-perfect weather every day."

" You never knew what would happen on any given night," Motorola Product Marketing Manager DALE RANDOL remembers of his 1990s part-time campus job — working the circulation desk at the undergrad library.

"One night, a cute co-ed came up to the desk about an hour before close," he says. "She asked if she could borrow the library desk phone. It was late, so I figured she was going to call someone to ask if they would walk her home.

"As soon as she spoke into the phone 'I'd like to order a pizza for delivery,' my jaw dropped and my grad student manager walked around the corner. I guess I was a bit gullible. My manager proceeded to read me the riot act, and I suppose I deserved it. When the pizza-delivery guy called the library back 20 minutes later for delivery, I didn't know what to do but signal the completed transaction to the young lady.

"Well, in the end, I kept my job. And the greatest travesty, I never did get the young lady's phone number. She did give me the last piece of pizza, though."