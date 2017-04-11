UPDATE: Gas leak outside west Champaign house shuts down Kirby Avenue

Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette A gas leak outside a house in the 1800 block of West Kirby has shut down rush-hour traffic in both directions between Mattis and Crescent in Champaign on Tuesday. Staff writer Tim Mitchell reports fire department personnel are on the scene.

CHAMPAIGN — A natural gas leak outside a house on West Kirby Avenue shut down rush-hour traffic in both directions Tuesday between Mattis Avenue and Crescent Drive in Champaign.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the leak at the house on the north side of the 1800 block of Kirby was first detected at 4:08 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a six-inch gas main running along the street. Smith said the gas was leaking as a result of work being performed on the main.

Champaign firefighters, first responders and Ameren Illinois crews were called to the scene.

Residents of nearby homes in the 1800, 1900 and 2000 block of West Kirby Avenue were evacuated as a precaution.

According to Smith, 33 homes were affected by the gas leak. Ameren crews remained at the scene through the night to restore gas service to those homes.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provided a bus as shelter for the evacuees.

“We haven’t got the details yet to determine what started it,” Smith said.

Odors from the leak could be smelled blocks away.

Smith said no one was injured. He did not have an estimate on how long it would take to reopen Kirby Avenue.