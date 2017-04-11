Urbana council votes to continue Landmark Hotel talks

Image Gallery: Landmark Hotel tour » more Photo by: Rick Danzl The Camelot Dining Room at Urbana Landmark Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday March 14, 2017.

URBANA — The city council voted unanimously Monday to continue negotiations on redeveloping the Landmark Hotel into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel.

The council received a 156-page document on the possible project with a first draft of an agreement on Thursday, and some aldermen noted they still had questions and would like to see independent risk review processes completed.

Included in the document are revisions to the city's financial contribution to the project, which was originally $9.5 million in post-construction bonds paid over 20 years. The developer, Crimson Rock Capital, has now agreed to the city contributing $7 million in post-construction bonds paid over 15 years.

Community development director Libby Tyler said Crimson Rock will still need to find the leftover $2.5 million, but has said it will use the city's $7 million to establish public interest and have time to find the rest of the money.

According to the document, the city plans to pay its portion with increased hotel-motel tax revenue, restaurant and liquor sales from the hotel's restaurant and cafe and a higher value for the hotel's property-tax assessment. If the hotel isn't financially successful enough to do that, Tyler said the loan and mortgage would be the developer's obligation to repay. If that doesn't happen, she said the city would have the right to foreclose and would then be left as owner of the building.

Alderwoman and Mayor-elect Diane Marlin stressed that the council should keep the city's overall financial situation in mind, including the Illinois Supreme Court's recent decision to send the Carle property-tax case back to a lower court.

"We're back to square one there, and our sales and revenue tax are falling short, so we're this close to a worst-case scenario," Marlin said. "We do have to count pennies. I'd like to know our alternatives."

On the other hand, Alderman Dennis Roberts, whose district includes the downtown area where the hotel is located, said he wants the council to avoid financial nitpicking that could freeze action.

"I think (the project) is better for our city's health, future, reputation ... and strength of vision," Roberts said.

Tyler said the goal is for a redeveloped Landmark to spur growth downtown by bringing more people to the area. Roberts has surveyed 54 businesspeople in downtown Urbana and the majority said they support the project and think it could bring the desired development.

"I'm inclined to support further conversations," Alderman Aaron Ammons said. "Whether or not the developers can negotiate another $2.5 million will be interesting."

Alderman Bill Brown said he has met with the developer and is confident in its ability to get the job done. The developer is meeting in Urbana with Hilton representatives this week. The city said it will not agree to the project if Hilton is not involved.

"I feel confident about this getting completed and done, but the challenge will be figuring out our (the city's) contribution," Brown said.

Alderman Mike Madigan had similar sentiments.

"Hilton will hold the hotel to strict standards, which is encouraging," Madigan said. "I'm not thrilled about the city taking a 37 percent stake. It's a lot of money for a city of our population to bear if this doesn't pan out."