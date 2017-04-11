Vermilion County students work together to find solutions

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette State Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, left, talks with area students about jump-starting their college education Monday at the 2017 Vermilion County Youth Leadership Conference on Diversity and Collaboration at Danville Area Community College.

DANVILLE — Before Monday, Alliah Dawson's perception of Danville High School was that it's big and impersonal and fights are always breaking out.

"And they thought we were Hick Nation," the Bismarck-Henning High School junior said with a laugh, referring to two of her Danville High counterparts. "They thought we all drove our lawnmowers to school and that Georgetown-Ridge Farm students drove their tractors to school."

Then the students — along with peers from Schlarman Academy, Westville and Salt Fork high schools and Danville's North Ridge Middle School and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy — sat down together to discuss their biases, clear up misconceptions, find common ground and try to understand and appreciate their differences.

"It turns out we have a lot more similarities than differences," Dawson said.

The discussions took place Monday at the 2017 Vermilion County Youth Leadership Conference on Diversity and Collaboration at Danville Area Community College.

The conference was hosted by Danville High School's Future Problem-Solvers as part of its "Roots of Diversity" project, which won the state competition in January and is advancing to the international competition in June. It drew about 80 students from throughout the county.

"Our mission is to show the necessity of collaborative and positive leadership at the community level," said Peyton Blodgett, a DHS junior.

Talking tragedies

Blodgett pointed out how employment and housing insecurity and political and social views, among other things, have led to deep divisions and civil unrest throughout the nation. In a video it made, the group pointed out that intolerance and racial divisions have increased 71 percent since 2008 and that the immediate impact of social media postings has fueled the division.

"Too often, people post before they think. Too often, tragedies are used to propagate negative stereotypes and too often, we judge when we don't understand."

Blodgett said last summer, the unrest hit home with the fatal shooting of their friend, 16-year-old Devon McClyde.

"That's what started this project," Blodgett said, referring to the death of the Danville High student, who was playing basketball at Garfield Park when he got caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

Blodgett said the project aims to create young leaders who will work to unite their communities by celebrating diversity and promoting tolerance, accepting and understanding.

"We believe the best way to show understanding is through community action — bringing people in different communities together to make a difference," said MaKayla Smith, a Danville High sophomore. She added this year, the group collected toiletries to donate to Project Uplift, a Danville Public Library initiative to help homeless people.

The conference was co-sponsored by state Rep. Chad Hays, state Sen. Scott Bennett and Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. During roundtable discussions, they and other community leaders talked with students from different schools about various problems and concerns and what they could do to address them.

'High in school'

During a discussion on the court system, students told Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman they know students who drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, even though they know it's wrong.

"They're even high in school," said Terryelle Rucker, a Kenneth D. Bailey Academy student.

Heaven Gerling, a North Ridge eighth-grader, said when she's tried to talk to them, they won't listen. It's only after they've gotten a drug conviction and have trouble getting a job that they may have regrets.

Garman told them about a program called "Seven Reasons to Leave the Party" that shows young people how bad decisions they make can have serious consequences. It aims to inspire young people to tell their peers to convince their peers to not go down that road.

Danville High School student Lauren Ellis agreed that youth may be more willing to listen to their peers. Rucker added that parents need to step up to teach and model good behavior to their children.

"It starts from the household," Rucker said. "What they see their parents do, they're going to do. And to be honest, some parents smoke with their kids."

Cellphone issues

At a nearby table, the conversation turned toward cellphones.

Westville High School student Kia Burke said students can bring them to school, but they must be turned off and put away.

Other students said they're not allowed at their schools, but students are constantly using them anyway.

"It just gets on my nerves," Shea Richards, of Salt Fork, said, adding she wishes teachers would enforce the rule.

Ed Butler, a Three Kings of Peace member, said he sees cellphone use at school as the biggest problem. Butler, who monitors the cafeteria at lunchtime, said he's seen too many students get on social media and share gossip or even video of a fight with other students.

"The next thing you know, another fight is breaking out," said Butler, who wants students to be more responsible with what they post.

The next generation

As students reflected on the conference, which ended with a lunch with Mercy House veterans, some said they learned they had biases toward students from other schools, even within their own school, that they didn't realize they had.

Some said they want to volunteer in their community and even bring together students from different schools to hold a large-scale clean-up or food drive. Others said they will take back what they learned and share it with their student body.

Eisenhauer commended all of the students for coming together to share their ideas.

"I think the topics that are being discussed are critically important to our community," he said. "And as we look at how we want to shape Danville and establish our priorities, we need to do that with these young leaders in mind. To hear from them and find out what's important to them will go along way in making the decisions that will shape our community."