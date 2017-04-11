Wednesday: Governor in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Gov. Bruce Rauner is scheduled to be in Champaign Wednesday afternoon for a campaign stop.

The governor’s reelection campaign committee, Citizens for Rauner — not the governor’s office — sent out a media notification on Tuesday morning.

Wednesday’s scheduled 5:15 p.m. appearance at HL Precision Manufacturing, 2110 Round Barn Road, Champaign, is the final stop on a two-day swing around the state. Today Rauner’s scheduled to be in Bloomingdale, Rockford, Rock Island, Peoria and Springfield.

On Wednesday he’ll make appearances in Quincy, East Alton, Marion, Robinson and Champaign.

The media release about Rauner’s appearances echoed the theme of television commercials the governor’s campaign staff has been running on Illinois television stations since late March.

“Rather than work to finally solve Illinois’ structural problems, politicians in Springfield want to duct tape over Illinois’ challenges with more spending, higher taxes, and no real reforms,” said the notice. “Gov. Bruce Rauner will tour the state this week highlighting the need for a truly balanced budget with real reforms to fix Illinois’ broken political system, freeze property taxes, reduce the debt and grow jobs.”

Rauner’s campaign and the National Governors Association have spent more than $65,000 on 133 spots on WCIA-TV that began March 28 and are booked through Friday. The groups also have spent at WAND-TV and on local cable television.

The governor’s campaign and spending flurry comes as a host of Democrats — state Sen. Daniel Biss, billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar, former University of Illinois board Chairman Chris Kennedy, Madison County regional school Superintendent Bob Daiber and even state Rep. Scott Drury of Highwood — have announced or have said they are considering running for governor in 2018.