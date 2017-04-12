Charges dropped against 1 of 9 accused in Campustown beating
URBANA — Charges have been dropped against one of the nine men accused of participating in a Sept. 25 beating in Campustown that preceded the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz announced Wednesday evening that charges of aggravated battery have been dismissed against Kejuan Carter, 18, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Paula Drive, Champaign.
He had been charged in connection with a Sept. 25 attack on Edwin McCraney, 22, of Champaign that happened in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign.
"Further review by Champaign police has resulted in their verifying that Carter was mistakenly identified as one of the individuals involved in the battery," Rietz said Thursday. "Based on their review, we have dismissed the charge and Carter has been released."
Rietz said police detectives are trying to identify the person they previously had identified as Carter.
According to authorities, the incident began when several men who were at a party at an apartment in that block thought that McCraney was responsible for spilling a drink on a guest. The angry party-goers turned on him in the parking lot outside the apartment building, kicking and stomping him until he lost consciousness.
When his friend Robbie Patton, 19, saw what was happening to McCraney, he allegedly began firing at the attackers. None of them was hit, but four people walking by the parking lot were.
George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein was killed, and three other men injured.
Comments
