Danville's Cannon Place is ready for its close-up

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette From left, volunteers Lori Winland-Cruz, Andrea Morgan, Kia Burke and Aiyana Austin get ready to cut landscape plastic Tuesday to line a raised vegetable garden bed at Cannon Place, a new 65-supportive housing complex for veterans at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville.

DANVILLE — A new 65-unit supportive housing complex for veterans is ready for its public debut, thanks to the Home Depot.

A crew from the home improvement store in Champaign, along with several community volunteers, spent several hours Tuesday landscaping Cannon Place and building four raised garden beds ahead of the property's ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication on April 20.

"It just gives the residents added peace and serenity," said Alva Winfrey Kennedy, director of resource development at Mercy Housing Lakefront, which developed the complex on the grounds of the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville. "They can come outside and enjoy the beautiful landscaping and build an even greater sense of community through the gardening."

She added developers are so grateful to the Home Depot for its generosity. In addition to donating $4,000 in landscaping supplies and materials and sending a team of volunteers, it provided a $500,000 grant for the construction.

Named for Joseph "Uncle Joe" Cannon — the congressman from Danville who served eight years as speaker of the House and helped establish the veterans' hospital — Cannon Place was built to provide affordable housing for veterans who were homeless or at risk of homelessness, and disabled veterans and their families.

VA and Mercy Housing Lakefront officials broke ground on the facility in July 2015, and in September, residents began moving in, project manager Carolyn Reid said. Currently, all but two units are occupied.

In addition to three three-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom and 42 one-bedroom furnished units, the complex features a large community room, fitness center, computer center, six residential lounges, on-site laundry facilities, a gazebo, picnic area and grill and benches.

Residents pay one-third of their income toward rent, and the remainder is covered with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development vouchers, Reid said.

When some moved in, they asked about gardening opportunities, Reid said. She said the company built community gardens at some of its other sites, so she talked to the Home Depot about incorporating a few beds into Tuesday's project.

Eli Bean, the store's assistant manager, said his volunteer crew — including Andrea Stripens, Rick Knight and Anna Morris — brought over 130 timbers, 175 bags of mulch, 125 bags of soil, roughly 50 flowering plants and 34 vegetable plants including strawberries, bell peppers and tomatoes. They will bring over some outdoor games soon.

"We just really enjoy giving back," said Stripens, the store's paint supervisor, who's also helped build a deck for a disabled Decatur veteran, remodel a bathroom for a Champaign veteran and rebuild tornado-damaged houses in Gifford through her company.

Working alongside them were Westville High School's sophomore class officers — Aiyana Austin, Emily Jordan, Kia Burke and Maddie Brown — and teacher and class sponsor Andrea Morgan. The sophomore class raised a little over $1,000 for veterans through a fall dance and a dodgeball tournament in February. The officers toured Cannon Place over spring break to help them decide how to use the money.

When they learned about the landscaping effort, they wanted to help.

"It's one thing to donate money. It's another to physically be here and be a part of the volunteer effort," Morgan said, adding the girls want to volunteer at the complex again this summer.

"They're such hard workers," said Army veteran Lori Winland-Cruz, who has been living at the complex since October and came out to help. "When you're in high school, it's hard to understand the sacrifices veterans have made for their country, and I hope they never have to fight for their country or lose one of their family members. So, I think it's awesome that they wanted to help."