Henson: 'I'm waiting for the results'

Lou Henson treats health issues like overtime games: The 85-year-old keeps battling.

The retired Illinois basketball coach’s planned return to Champaign-Urbana on April 25 has been placed on hold due to an unscheduled visit to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Henson, who spends roughly half of each year in Las Cruces, N.M., has been struggling with a respiratory ailment that caused weeks of coughing.

He checked in at MD Anderson last week and concluded nine days of tests and intravenous medication on Wednesday.

Henson returned from the hospital each evening to stay at the Houston home of his daughter, Lisa.

“They’ve been testing me, and I’m waiting for the results,” Henson said by telephone.

Explained wife Mary Henson: “The biopsy results aren’t back yet. There are any number of possibilities. We expect to know something in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Mary handled a rush of telephone calls Wednesday after New Mexico State coach Paul Weir shocked the state by moving to arch-rival New Mexico.

Lou vigorously supported the NMSU coach for the Aggies’ job last year, and met with the first-year coach almost daily throughout early practices this season. The Aggies won 28 games but lost their first game in the NCAA tournament to Baylor.

“Paul did a good job,” Lou said, “and I’d like to think that I helped him.”

Weir more than doubled his salary (six years beginning at $625,000 and reaching $825,000 in 2022-23) but faces a difficult assignment at New Mexico with diminishing attendance and four varsitymen announcing plans to transfer.

Henson had two tours as Aggie head coach before he became ill (non-Hodgkins lymphoma) and retired 18 games into the 2004-05 season.

The Hall of Fame coach, who won 779 games, including 423 at Illinois and 289 at New Mexico State, has battled health issues for a dozen years, and is on a chemotherapy regime.