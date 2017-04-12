No takers for Champaign MC Sports store's lease

Photo by: The News-Gazette Going-out-of-business signs adorn display windows Tuesday at MC Sports at Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — As part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, MC Sports tried Tuesday to auction off the leases of 58 of its stores, including the one in Champaign.

The Champaign store's lease did not receive any qualified bids, according to Michael Jerbich of A&G Realty Partners, which handled the lease auctions for MC Sports.

"The debtor will assess all of its leases, and those locations that did not receive a bid will likely be rejected and the space returned to the landlord after the conclusion of the store-closing sales taking place," Jerbich wrote in an email to The News-Gazette.

The lease at Champaign's Market Place Shopping Center runs through July 31, 2024, according to A&G.

Market Place General Manager Dennis Robertson declined to comment on what retailer might replace MC Sports in its 22,437-square-foot location next to J.C. Penney.

In February, MC Sports filed for bankruptcy and began liquidation sales at all of its 68 stores. The sale is still going on at the Champaign location. The local store manager said he has no idea when it will close for good.

As part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, MC Sports can reject the lease without paying anything, but the mall will retain an unsecured claim against it, Jerbich said. An unsecured claim is one without collateral supporting it.

However, there's no guarantee the mall will ever get what it's owed on the lease, said local bankruptcy attorney Joseph Chamley, who isn't involved in this case. The mall would join all of the other unsecured creditors seeking damages, he added.

"The landlord can submit a claim in the bankruptcy for their lost money," he said. "Maybe they'll get a little money in the bankruptcy process, but most likely they won't."

The rejected lease allows the mall to look for new tenants.

"It's not the end of the world ... if there's demand," Chamley said.