Official numbers are in for Unofficial 2017
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 5:12pm | Ben Zigterman
Unofficial St. Patrick's Day 2017
CHAMPAIGN — After tallying up the damage, local law-enforcement agencies released official numbers from this year's Unofficial St. Patrick's Day.

Here's some of the details from the annual binge-drinking fest:

— One student died this year, 23-year-old University of Illinois junior Jonathan Morales of Franklin Park, after accidentally falling from an apartment balcony.

— Some 114 citations were issued, the lowest in 10 years. That's a drop from 160 last year and 364 in 2011. The agencies credited this to routine bar checks, canvassing of campus and wellness checks. They also led alcohol-safety efforts leading up to the event and an online "Rethink the Drink" campaign and gave presentations to student groups, fraternities and sororities.

— This year, 52 citations were given for public possession of alcohol; 41 were for minors in possession of alcohol.

— Police also issued nine citations for violations at residences, five for carrying open liquor out of premises, three for possession of marijuana, two for battery, one for sale or delivery of alcohol to a minor, and one for a pedestrian under the influence.

— Thirty patients were treated at area hospitals for intoxication issues directly related to Unofficial.

— Most of the citations were given to UI students, though several Illinois institutions of higher education were represented, including Northwestern, DePaul, Illinois State, UI-Chicago, Parkland, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, College of DuPage, Moraine Valley Community College, Joliet Junior College and South Suburban College.

— Those issued citations ranged in age from 18 to 27.

— All the extra work cost $57,329 in overtime expenses, with the Illinois State Police, Champaign police, UI police, Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Urbana police, Parkland police, Champaign Fire Department and METCAD sharing the burden.

Total citation numbers

Year Citations
2008 199
2009 351
2010 269
2011 364
2012 310
2013 210
2014 271
2015 138
2016 160
2017 114


Overtime expenses

Agency Amount
Illinois State Police $20,790
Champaign Police Department $17,406
University of Illinois Police Department $10,200
Champaign County Sheriff's Office $2,644
Urbana Police Department $2,190
Parkland Police Department $1,752
Champaign Fire Department $1,583
METCAD $764
TOTAL $57,329

 

